Disney Star to telecast Women’s Asia Cup 2024

New Delhi: Disney Star continues its long-standing association with the ACC to be appointed host broadcaster for the ninth edition of the ACC Women's Asia Cup 2024, to be played in the T20 format from July 19 to July 28, 2024.

By virtue of being the host broadcaster for the event, Disney Star will produce the world feed and broadcast the event in India.



The Indian broadcast of Asia Cup 2024 will be complimented with additional multi-language feeds for India matches. Event promotion also includes the continuation of ‘The Greatest Rivalry – India v Pakistan’ campaign, which reached a fever pitch during the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.



The Indian women’s team is the defending champions of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup and has 7 titles to their name. The tournament will feature the top cricket teams from Asia, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE, Malaysia, Thailand and Nepal ‎



Jay Shah, President, ACC, said, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Disney Star as the host broadcaster for the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024. Their dedication to promoting women’s cricket has been instrumental in elevating the sport to new heights. As we look forward to an exciting tournament in Sri Lanka, we believe that Disney Star’s comprehensive and multi-language broadcast will bring the thrill and passion of women’s cricket to millions of fans across India and beyond. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to inspiring the next generation of female cricketers and enhancing the global stature of women’s cricket.”



Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star, stated, “Supporting the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024 as the host broadcaster underscores our commitment to popularising women's cricket. We are proud to have contributed to the growth of women’s cricket and bring ‘her story’ to the forefront. Disney Star’s comprehensive coverage of the event will seek to deliver the thrill of women’s Cricket along with hero-based narratives for the stand-out players, which should hopefully also inspire the next generation of young women to take up Cricket.”



India's 15-member squad will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana serving as her deputy. The Women in Blue are set to kick off their campaign by re-igniting the ‘Greatest Rivalry’ against arch-rivals Pakistan on July 19, following the opening match between UAE and Nepal. India will then face UAE on July 21 and conclude their group stage matches against Nepal on July 23. The semi-finals and final will be held on July 26 and July 28, respectively.