Disney Star switches off its channels for TCCL over unpaid dues

New Delhi: TCCL, a major operator in Tamil Nadu, has failed to make overdue payments for Disney Star’s channels, despite collecting subscription fees in advance from its customers, the broadcaster said in a press statement.

Even after continuous discussions and multiple reminders regarding the overdue payments, TCCL has yet to settle its financial obligations, it said.

“TCCL’s failure to pay outstanding dues to Disney Star, has led to a situation where Disney Star had to suspend all its channels from TCCL. This decision comes after repeated attempts to resolve the payment issue, leaving numerous viewers in Tamil Nadu unable to access their favorite Disney Star channels,” the statement said.

“Viewers who relied on and trusted TCCL for their entertainment needs find themselves in a fix right now. Popular channels known for their engaging content, including top-rated shows and movies on leading channels like Star Vijay, Vijay Super, Vijay Takkar, Star Movies, National Geographic Channel, Star Suvarna, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Hungama TV etc. are no longer available to TCCL customers,” the broadcaster said.

Disney Star said it hopes that TCCL acts immediately and clears its dues so that the subscribers may resume enjoying their Disney Star channels without further delay.

“For those affected, it is recommended to reach out to TCCL to express concerns regarding the service disruption and ask for a reduction in subscription fees. Additionally, viewers are encouraged to switch to alternate operators allowing them access to all channels provided by Disney Star,” the broadcaster said.