Disney Star secures eight sponsors for Pro Kabaddi League

New Delhi: Disney Star, the official broadcaster, has secured eight sponsors for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) across platforms, including linear, digital, and on-ground.
Some of the names include Dream11, Shriram Finance, ROFF, HP Lubricants and Mother Dairy.
"The upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) promises to elevate the festive spirit, captivating both fans and brands with its unmatched spirit of competition it represents. As India's premier home-grown sport, PKL continues to push new boundaries with every season, driving record-breaking engagement and interest. For brands, it presents a unique, integrated marketing platform that reaches millions of highly engaged viewers, offering exceptional visibility and impact. We are thrilled to welcome a diverse array of brands this season, who not only champion India's indigenous sport but also recognize the immense value and reach PKL offers. With Disney Star’s unparalleled TV and digital coverage, we are set to deliver powerful engagement opportunities that connect brands with passionate audiences like never before," said Ajit Varghese, Head of Network Ad Sales, Disney Star.
PKL Season 11 is scheduled to begin on October 18, 2024, at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Hyderabad, kicking off a thrilling three-city format that will include matches in Noida and Pune.
The season opener will feature a face-off between the Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls, followed by U Mumba taking on Dabang Delhi K.C.