Disney Star restructures management; elevates Sumanta Bose

Delhi: Disney Star has made changes to its leadership management team.

According to the internal document accessed by BestMediaInfo.com, Sumanta Bose, who is currently the Business Head for Star Plus, Utsav, Regional East and Content Studio Head for Disney+ Hotstar (Hindi) will now also be responsible for Star Bharat, Hindi and English Movies Cluster, Kids and Infotainment Channels, Regional East, Live Entertainment and Network Business Analytics and Insights.

Along with the above, Bose will also be responsible for driving the overall Content Studio for Disney+Hotstar, which includes Hotstar Specials (Hindi), AVOD (Hindi) content and acquisitions of digital movie rights for the platform.

The respective Business Heads - Harsh Sheth (HM&EC), Devika Prabhu (Kids & Infotainment) & Koustuvi Ghosh (Star Jalsha) plus Vikrant Pawar (Live Ent.) and Rahul Patil (Network Business Analytics) will report to Bose.

For Star Bharat, Ira Choudhary (Programming), Rahul Gandhi (Marketing) and Shivendra Verma (Programming Strategy and Insights) in their respective roles will also report to Bose.

Disney Star also announced that Neha Sinha will now lead the Content portfolio for Hotstar Specials (Hindi), reporting to Bose while closely working with Sajith Sivanandan.

Sonali Datta, who leads Content Development Strategy for Hotstar Specials (Hindi) will now report to Bose. Datta will also be supporting Sumanta as the SPOC for all content-related reporting and compliance with Disney+ global.

Suvonkar Banerjee, in addition to his content role on Hotstar Specials (Hindi) will have a dotted line to Bose on AVOD (Hindi) content deliverables.

Vamsi Murthy and Huzefa Kapadia, the co-leads on Marketing for Disney+Hotstar and part of Sivanandan’s leadership team, will also work closely with Bose for his segment.