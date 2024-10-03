Disney Star onboards 14 sponsors for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

New Delhi: Disney Star has onboarded 14 sponsors across linear TV and Digital platforms for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 starting October 3.
The sponsors include Dream11, Natural Diamond Council, OnePlus, Dazller, ICICI Bank, Asus, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, Aramco, Hero, SBI, Lenskart, Kajaria, Skechers.
Ajit Varghese, Head of Network - Ad Sales at Disney Star, stated, “The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 is set to transform the sporting landscape, offering a powerful opportunity to unite global audiences and spotlight the very best of women’s cricket. Building on the success of previous tournaments, which have driven remarkable growth, this year’s event promises even greater impact. We are excited to onboard prestigious brands whose support not only reflects their commitment to advancing women’s cricket but also acknowledges the immense value this tournament delivers. With Disney Star’s expansive linear TV and digital coverage, we look forward to offering brands and advertisers unmatched opportunities to engage millions of passionate viewers.”
The matches will be broadcast exclusively on the Disney Star Network, and Disney+ Hotstar. The tournament begins on October 3, and 10 teams will compete in 23 matches over 17 thrilling days at two premier venues in the UAE, the Dubai International Stadium and the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.