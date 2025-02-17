Dish TV reports net loss of Rs 46.5 crore in Q3 FY25

New Delhi: Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider Dish TV India has reported a net loss of Rs 46.5 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year.

This marks a substantial increase from the net loss of Rs 2.8 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company's financial performance took a hit, with operating revenues declining by 20.7% year-on-year to Rs 373 crore. This reduction was attributed to the ongoing competitive pressures from Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and the government-backed free DTH service, DD Free Dish, which have intensified the struggle for market share in the pay-TV sector.

Despite the downturn in revenue, Dish TV has notably ramped up its marketing efforts, with marketing and promotional spend increasing by 42.7% to Rs 115.2 crore.

The company's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) also saw a decline, dropping by 31.9% to Rs 122.7 crore.

Subscription revenues, a significant part of Dish TV's income, experienced a sharp decrease of 33.5%, dropping to Rs 247.2 crore.

Dish TV's management has highlighted that the rise in marketing expenses was part of a broader strategy to enhance brand visibility and attract new subscribers, particularly through the launch of Dish Bharat Ventures, a new subsidiary focused on an e-commerce platform. This initiative is expected to drive recovery in subsequent quarters.