Dish TV Q4 revenue falls 15.5% to Rs 343.66 crore; similar drop in FY25

New Delhi: Direct-to-home firm Dish TV India Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 402.19 crore for the March quarter due to impairment on intangible assets.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 1,989.69 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Dish TV.

Dish TV has “impairment charge for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2025 of Intangible Assets Under Development, Capital and other advances amounting to Rs 335.38 crore”, the company informed.

It has a loss of Rs 66.81 crore before exceptional items and tax for the March quarter.

Its revenue from the operation was down 15.55 per cent to Rs 343.66 crore in the March quarter. It was at Rs 406.95 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Dish TV's total expenses in the March quarter declined 2.16 per cent to Rs 417.16 crore.

In the March quarter Dish TV's subscription revenues was at Rs 295.9 crore, down 16.82 per cent.

Advertising revenue was down 40 per cent to Rs 4.1 crore in the March quarter.

However, Dish TV's income from marketing and promotional fees rose by 2.6 per cent to Rs 35.8 crore in the March quarter.

Total income of Dish TV was Rs 350.35 crore in the March quarter, down 15 per cent year-on-year.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Dish TV net loss was at Rs 487.66 crore.

In FY25 its consolidated total revenue was down 15 per cent to Rs 1,593.95 crore.

Shares of Dish TV on Wednesday settled at Rs 5.90, up 4.98 per cent from the previous close.