Dish TV appoints Amit Kumar Verma as CFO

Delhi: Dish TV, a direct-to-home (DTH) service provider in India, has announced the appointment of Amit Kumar Verma as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Verma’s appointment will be effective from October 1, 2024, the company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Verma will be taking over the reins from Rajeev Kumar Dalmia, who will be retiring on September 30, 2024, after a successful tenure.

The company’s Board of Directors, in a meeting held on September 18, approved Verma’s appointment.

Verma brings experience of over 22 years in the fields of finance, taxation, fundraising, compliance, and treasury management. He has been associated with Dish TV since January 2010, serving as the Head of Treasury and Taxation.

In this role, Verma has been instrumental in overseeing financial functions such as business strategy, banking and treasury, financial planning, annual budgeting, cash flow management, compliance, and taxation.

Prior to joining Dish TV, Verma worked at organisations like CNBC TV18, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam , and Ray & Ray Chartered Accountants.