Dish TV announces alterations to senior management structure

New Delhi: Manoj Dobhal, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director at Dish TV, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board.

Dish TV also announced tweaks in its senior management with the release of its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025.

According to the statement released by the company, three executives - Mohit Kumar, Divisional Manager - Broadcast Monitoring & QA; Biraj Bhadra, Head - Watcho Aggregation, and Simarjot Kaur, Head - Content Alliance- have ceased to be a part of the senior management of the company.

With effect from the close of business hours of May 28, the changes are introduced as part of the modifications made by Dish TV in its reporting hierarchy.

Through the stock exchange filing, the company released the notification pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘SEBI Listing Regulations’).

The direct-to-home firm, on Wednesday, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 402.19 crore for the March quarter due to impairment on intangible assets. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 1,989.69 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

Advertising revenue was down 40% to Rs 4.1 crore in the March quarter. However, Dish TV's income from marketing and promotional fees rose by 2.6% to Rs 35.8 crore in the March quarter.

The total income of Dish TV was Rs 350.35 crore in the March quarter, down 15% year-on-year. For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Dish TV's net loss was Rs 487.66 crore. In FY25, its consolidated total revenue was down 15% to Rs 1,593.95 crore.