Dish TV and C21 Media collaborate to host 3-day "Content India" event starting April 1

New Delhi: Dish TV India, will be bringing the global ‘Content’ franchise to India with Content India 2025, in collaboration with C21Media. This three-day market and conference, to be held in Mumbai, will connect content creators and industry experts from around the world. The initiative aims to overcome distribution hurdles, foster partnerships and enhance collaboration between India’s entertainment industry and global markets.

The inaugural event will take place in April 2026, preceded by a Content India Summit from April 1 to 3, 2025, which will bring together figures from both the global and Indian markets to define the mission and objectives for the main event.

Content India will follow the format of C21Media’s international events, including Content Americas, Content Canada, Content London, Content LA, and Content Warsaw. The event will feature a marketplace, conferences, and networking opportunities to connect creators, producers, distributors, platforms, and channels.

Manoj Dobhal, CEO and Executive Director of Dish TV India, said, "India's content industry stands at the cusp of global recognition, with unparalleled potential waiting to be realised. At Dish TV, we believe that fostering this ecosystem is not just a goal—it’s a commitment to India's creative future. Our partnership with C21Media is a testament to our dedication, aiming to bridge the gap between local and international talent, and unlock opportunities for Indian creators on the world stage. With Content India 2025, we are building a platform that empowers storytellers, streamlining their path from vision to global audience. As a leader in content distribution, we are proud to support this exciting journey, ensuring that India’s content industry not only grows but thrives globally."

David Jenkinson, C21’s Editor-in-chief and Managing Director, stated, “The Indian content sector is prolific and it needs no help from the international community to succeed. However, there is an enormous opportunity to connect key players from the domestic business with those from the global community to bring about next-generation content that works worldwide. There is also a significant tech and post-production community in India and locations that are unrivalled anywhere in the world. We will showcase these at Content India. We are delighted to find a partner in Dish TV that is connected and agnostic, and we look forward to doing great things together.”