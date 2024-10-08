Dilip Venkatraman named International Emmy Awards member

New Delhi: The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (International Emmy Awards) elected N Dilip Venkatraman, Business Head (M&E), Tech Mahindra, as a member.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is a membership-based organisation comprised of leading media and entertainment figures from over 50 countries and 500 companies from all sectors of television including internet, mobile and technology.

The Academy's yearly schedule of events includes the prestigious International Emmy® and a series of industry events such as Academy Day, The International Emmy® World Television Festival and Panels on substantive industry topics.

Venkatraman in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday said, “I'm happy to share that I have been elected as a member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (International Emmy Awards)! It is exciting to join this elite network of accomplished leaders from all sectors of the television industry, from over sixty countries. I look forward to interacting, learning and collaborating with industry leaders and contributing to the advancement of the industry…”

Venkatraman holds over 20 years of experience including his entrepreneurial venture ‘VideoTap.’ He has also worked at iTV Network, Network18, India Today Group and Zee Network in the past.

A Graduate in Public Administration, he also did his management programme from IIM-Bangalore and the Advanced Management Program from the Harvard Business School.

While at iTV Network, he held the position of COO, Business strategy and development.

He overlooked strategic, financial and operational management of the channels as the CEO of CNN-IBN & IBN7 (Network18).

The International Emmy Awards, often referred to as the International Emmys, are part of the broader Emmy Awards that celebrate excellence in the television industry.

Organised by the New York-based International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS), these awards honour outstanding television programs that are produced and aired outside the United States. The International Emmy Awards Gala takes place each November in New York City, attracting over 1,200 professionals from the television world.