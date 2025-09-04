Designyatra marks 20 years with ‘So What?’ theme in Goa

New Delhi: The 20th edition of Designyatra, presented by Zee, opened today in Goa with three days of talks, workshops and performances built around the theme “So What?”. The provocation encourages speakers and delegates to consider value, longevity and what truly matters in creative work, moving from “why?” to “what now, what next?”.

This year’s line-up includes a mix of designers, artists and technologists such as Aniruddh Mehta (Studio Bigfat), Anthony Rowe and Hannah Brady (Squidsoup), Artificial Rome, Bibi Seck (Birsel + Seck), Catalina Estrada, Chiara Luzzana, David Adjaye OBE (Adjaye Associates), Dev Valladares, Gab Bois, Klaus Obermaier, Kris Andrew Small, Lani Adeoye (Studio-Lani), Lucy Hardcastle, Marina Esmeraldo, Paul Priestman (PULI Innovation), Tea Uglow, and Tony Brook (Spin Communications).

Across the three days, the conference features keynote talks, live art and technology performances, and Sidequests, hands-on workshops encouraging experimentation and unconventional thinking. It will conclude on Saturday with the Kyoorius Design Awards and Young Blood Awards Night, followed by an after-party.

Designyatra continues to draw a wide spectrum of India’s design community, including strategists, architects, illustrators, product and packaging teams, brand leaders and students.

Rajesh Kejriwal, Founder and CEO of Kyoorius, said, “Year after year, delegates credit the conference with kick-starting careers, deepening networks, growing studios and helping brand managers understand the real possibilities of design. It’s become a red-letter date on the creative and design calendar because people come to learn, share and grow, together.”

The 2025 edition is hosted at Taj Cidade de Goa, Horizon, with contributions from Target, Pantone, Uniball, Tokushu Tokai Papers, Ark, Maxon and PaperMonday, and crafted by Fosite with experiences supported by The Product Lab.