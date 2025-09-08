Designyatra 2025 day 3 concludes with colour, AI talks and dance finale

New Delhi: The final day of Designyatra 2025 concluded with a mix of vibrant creativity and reflections on artificial intelligence, attracting over 950 delegates. Day 3 highlighted that design encompasses both spectacle and critical engagement with emerging technologies.

The morning began with artist Kris Andrew Small, whose kaleidoscopic visuals and bold typographic work “turned the screen into a riot of colour and energy,” demonstrating that design can be loud and celebratory.

Dev Valladares, design generalist and creative technologist, delivered a presentation-meets-demo session that had the audience on their feet. His work combined ideas with live experimentation, reflecting the exploratory nature of design innovation.

Tony Brook, founder of Spin Communications, shared his modernist perspective on clarity, grids and discipline in communication design, reminding delegates that elegance often comes from restraint.

Lani Adeoye, founder and creative director of Studio-Lani, explored design through heritage and craft, showing how cultural memory can inform contemporary objects. Her session emphasised that identity is a powerful design material.

Giuliana Pignataro from Artificial Rome presented immersive projects that blend digital artistry with interactive storytelling, encouraging delegates to consider technology as a stage for emotional connection.

Artist and illustrator Marina Esmeraldo ended her session with an impromptu dance break, bringing energy and joy to the hall, illustrating that movement can complement heavy thematic content.

Gab Bois, multidisciplinary artist, presented playful interpretations of everyday objects, merging art, fashion and meme culture. Her work highlighted the tension between digital ephemera and enduring creativity.

Throughout the day, discussions on artificial intelligence explored its role in shaping the creative process, its potential risks, and new possibilities for designers.

Sidequests and workshops provided further opportunities for collaboration, while musician and sound designer Chiara Luzzana performed a live DJ set. The day concluded with the 2025 Kyoorius Design Awards and the 2025 Kyoorius Young Blood Awards Night, recognising creative work across the industry.

Designyatra 2025 was hosted at Taj Cidade de Goa, Horizon, with experiences developed by Fosite and The Product Lab. The conference included creative labs by Target, Pantone and Uniball, and creative grounds by Tokushu Tokai Papers, Ark Maxon and PaperMonday.