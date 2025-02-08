Delhi vote counting: Aaj Tak dominates YouTube concurrency with a huge margin

New Delhi: In the latest display of dominance in news viewership, Aaj Tak emerged as the top choice for viewers during the February 8 Delhi vote counting.

In a communication headlined "हर चुनाव की तरह यह चुनाव भी देश ने देखा आजतक पर" (Like every election, this election was also watched by the nation on Aaj Tak), Aaj Tak demonstrated that the channel secured an impressive 8,75,903 peak concurrent users between 8 am to 10.30 am on Saturday.

Competing channels like India TV, News18 India, ABP News and Times Now Navbharat trailed behind with viewer counts of 5,84,542, 5,70,259, 3,24,466, and 2,42,606 respectively.

The massive viewership on YouTube was driven by the fact that the Delhi assembly elections were among the most fiercely contested political battles in the last decade.