Delhi HC orders takedown of YouTube channel using deepfakes of Aaj Tak’s Anjana Om Kashyap

New Delhi: In a significant move against the misuse of deepfake technology and intellectual property rights violations, the Delhi High Court on Friday directed Google to take down a YouTube channel operating in the name of prominent TV anchor and Managing Editor (Special Projects) of Aaj Tak, Anjana Om Kashyap.

The order was passed following a suit filed by TV Today Network seeking a permanent injunction against impersonation and misuse of its brand and anchor’s identity.

Presiding over the matter, Justice Prathiba M Singh observed that the page appeared to be fake, with the spelling of Kashyap's name deliberately altered, and that the channel was engaged in creating and publishing fabricated news videos by impersonating the anchor using ‘deepfake’ technology.

These videos misleadingly presented Kashyap as reading news on behalf of Aaj Tak, raising serious concerns about misinformation and reputational harm.

“The plaintiff has made out a case for interim injunction,” the Court noted, emphasising that such fake YouTube pages and profiles exploit the goodwill and reputation of public personalities and are contrary to law.

Justice Singh’s interim order directed Google to remove the impugned channel within 48 hours and to disclose the Basic Subscriber Information (BSI) of the channel owner within two weeks.

Additionally, the Court instructed Google to file details regarding the revenue earned by the fake YouTube channel and stated that any further pages created with similar intent must also be promptly reported for takedown.

The order further clarified that the individuals identified by Google as operating the channel may subsequently be impleaded as parties to the case.

The counsel for TV Today, Advocate Hrishikesh Baruah, argued that the channel was not only spreading fake news but also generating ad revenue from these activities.

Despite Google’s submission that it would comply with the takedown, the Court insisted that Kashyap herself be impleaded as a party, even though she had expressed reluctance to be directly involved in the litigation.