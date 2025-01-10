Deepali Handa joins Endemol Shine India as EVP Head - Commercials and Production

New Delhi: Endemol Shine India, a part of Banijay Entertainment, announced the appointment of Deepali Handa as the Executive Vice-President and Head - Commercials and Production.

With over two decades of experience in both scripted and unscripted genres, Handa has joined from BBC Studios India, where she held various key positions, including Head of Commercials, Production, and Executive Producer.

Rishi Negi, Group COO, Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India, commented, “Deepali’s expertise and insights in both production and commercials make her a valuable addition to our leadership team. We look forward to her playing a pivotal role in ensuring we stay at the forefront of delivering quality and cutting-edge content to our partners and consumers.”

Commenting on her new role, Handa, said, “Endemol Shine India has made its mark and held its own, be it in big scale unscripted format production or scripted content. I’m excited to join the bandwagon and contribute to its legacy of producing world-class content.”

Handa has a track record of leading large-scale production operations, enhancing operational efficiency, and driving profitability through innovative and cost-effective strategies. Beyond television, her work spans films and documentaries, showcasing her versatility and understanding of diverse formats of storytelling.