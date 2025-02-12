Advertisment

Television

DD Freedish e-auction: Top broadcasters buy all seven slots on Day 2

On Tuesday, JioStar bought the second slot for the network for Star Utsav for Rs 18.25 crore in Bucket A+ while Zee Entertainment picked the remaining slot in the bucket for Big Magic for Rs 17.25 crore

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: The second day of the 7th annual DD Freedish e-auctions saw allotment of a total of seven slots taking the total number of auctioned slots to 11.

On Tuesday, JioStar bought the second slot for the network for Star Utsav for Rs 18.25 crore in Bucket A+ while Zee Entertainment picked the remaining slot in the bucket for Big Magic for Rs 17.25 crore.

Colors Rishtey, Sony PAL, Zee Anmol, and Sun Neo were the successful bidders on Day 1 of the e-auctions with about 20% premium over the reserve price of Rs 15 crore.

The first round of the “Bucket A” reserved for the movie genre saw aggressive bidding from the top broadcasters, paying up to 41% premium on the base price of Rs 12 crore.

The maximum and minimum bids came from JioStar, which acquired a slot for Star Utsav Movies for Rs 16.95 crore and Colors Cineplex Bollywood for Rs 15.65 crore. 

The largest Indian broadcaster also bought a slot for Colors Cineplex Superhits for Rs 16.5 crore.

The other two slots were picked up by Zee Anmol Cinema and Sony WAH for Rs 16.55 crore and Rs 16.6 crore, respectively.

List of successful DD Freedish bidders till Day 2 of the e-auction:

Bucket Channel 2025 Bidding Price (Rs) 2024 Bidding Price (Rs)

A+

(Reserve price - Rs 15 crore)

 Zee Anmol 18.6 crore New
Colors Rishtey 18.35 crore New
Sun Neo 18.5 crore 21 crore
Sony PAL 18.55 crore New
Star Utsav 18.25 crore New
Big Magic 17.25 crore 18.1 crore

A

(Reserve price - Rs 12 crore)

 Star Utsav Movies 16.95 crore 17.8 crore
Zee Anmol Cinema 16.6 crore 18 crore
Sony WAH 16.55 crore 17.5 crore
Colors Cineplex Superhits 16.5 crore 18.3 crore
Colors Cineplex Bollywood 15.65 crore 17.75 crore

 

