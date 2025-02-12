DD Freedish e-auction: Top broadcasters buy all seven slots on Day 2

New Delhi: The second day of the 7th annual DD Freedish e-auctions saw allotment of a total of seven slots taking the total number of auctioned slots to 11.

On Tuesday, JioStar bought the second slot for the network for Star Utsav for Rs 18.25 crore in Bucket A+ while Zee Entertainment picked the remaining slot in the bucket for Big Magic for Rs 17.25 crore.

Colors Rishtey, Sony PAL, Zee Anmol, and Sun Neo were the successful bidders on Day 1 of the e-auctions with about 20% premium over the reserve price of Rs 15 crore.

The first round of the “Bucket A” reserved for the movie genre saw aggressive bidding from the top broadcasters, paying up to 41% premium on the base price of Rs 12 crore.

The maximum and minimum bids came from JioStar, which acquired a slot for Star Utsav Movies for Rs 16.95 crore and Colors Cineplex Bollywood for Rs 15.65 crore.

The largest Indian broadcaster also bought a slot for Colors Cineplex Superhits for Rs 16.5 crore.

The other two slots were picked up by Zee Anmol Cinema and Sony WAH for Rs 16.55 crore and Rs 16.6 crore, respectively.

List of successful DD Freedish bidders till Day 2 of the e-auction: