Television

DD Freedish e-auction: Times Now Navbharat buys 6th bucket C slot for Rs 13.4 crore

Earlier, Zee News, ABP News, News18 India, Republic Bharat and NDTV India bought slots each for Rs 13.55 crore, Rs 14 crore, Rs 14.1 crore, Rs 14.2 crore and Rs 14.35 crore, respectively

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Times Now Navbharat
New Delhi: Times Now Navbharat became the sixth successful bidder in Bucket C on the third day of the 7th annual e-auction for DD Freedish slots. The channel bought the slot for Rs 13.4 crore, the lowest in this bucket so far.

Earlier on Wednesday, Zee News bought the slot for Rs 13.55 crore.

Last year, Zee News was the first successful bidder in this category at Rs 18.75 crore. Following this, the Hindi news channels spent in the range of Rs 16.35 crore to Rs 18.95 crore.

ABP News bought the slot for Rs 14 crore.

Reliance Industries-owned News18 India bought the third slot for Rs 14.1 crore.

Republic Bharat bought a slot for Rs 14.2 crore on the third day of the ongoing e-auctions for DD Freedish slots.

NDTV India was the first successful bidder on Wednesday in the category reserved for the Hindi news genre.

The Adani Group-owned channel secured the first slot in the first round of Bucket C on the third day of the ongoing e-auctions for Rs 14.35 crore, thus setting a benchmark of about 20% less than the previous year.

NDTV India paid a premium of 105% over the reserve price of Rs 7 crore for Bucket C.

The bidding for the Bucket C reserved for the Hindi news channels began on Wednesday at 2.45 PM. Hindi news is the most competitive category, and it has witnessed channels spending 3X of the base price in the past.

