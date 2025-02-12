DD Freedish e-auction LIVE: Zee News buys fifth Bucket C slot for Rs 13.55 crore

New Delhi: Zee News became the fifth successful bidder in Bucket C on the third day of the 7th annual e-auction for DD Freedish slots. The channel bought the slot for Rs 13.55 crore, the lowest in this bucket so far.
Last year, Zee News was the first successful bidder in this category at Rs 18.75 crore. Following this, the Hindi news channels spent in the range of Rs 16.35 crore to Rs 18.95 crore.
Earlier on Wednesday, ABP News bought the slot for Rs 14 crore.
Reliance Industries-owned News18 India bought the third slot for Rs 14.1 crore.
Republic Bharat bought a slot for Rs 14.2 crore on the third day of the ongoing e-auctions for DD Freedish slots.
NDTV India was the first successful bidder on Wednesday in the category reserved for the Hindi news genre.
The Adani Group-owned channel secured the first slot in the first round of Bucket C on the third day of the ongoing e-auctions for Rs 14.35 crore, thus setting a benchmark of about 20% less than the previous year.
NDTV India paid a premium of 105% over the reserve price of Rs 7 crore for Bucket C.
Last year, Zee News was the first successful bidder in this category at Rs 18.75 crore. Following this, the Hindi news channels spent in the range of Rs 16.35 crore to Rs 18.95 crore.
The bidding for the Bucket C reserved for the Hindi news channels began on Wednesday at 2.45 PM. Hindi news is the most competitive category, and it has witnessed channels spending 3X of the base price in the past.
Watch this space as we bring you the fastest and most accurate updates on high-stake e-auctions for the news genre.
In the meantime, read the following articles:
Will news channels’ DD Freedish bids reflect market realities this year?
DD Freedish e-auction: Separate slots for regional languages; Hindi news pricing to correct
-
Feb 12, 2025 18:41 IST
E-auctions to resume on Thursday
The window for the third day of e-auctions shut on Wednesday with Zee News as the last successful bidder.
The bidding will resume on Thursday.
-
Feb 12, 2025 17:55 IST
Zee News buys fifth slot for Rs 13.55 crore
Last year, Zee News was the first successful bidder in this category at Rs 18.75 crore. Following this, the Hindi news channels spent in the range of Rs 16.35 crore to Rs 18.95 crore.
-
Feb 12, 2025 17:36 IST
ABP News buys 4th slot in Bucket C for Rs 14 crore
As the window closes at 6 PM, the e-auction for one more slot is underway. The auctions will resume on Thursday.
-
Feb 12, 2025 16:38 IST
News18 India buys third slot in Bucket C for Rs 14.1 crore
Reliance Industries-owned News18 India was the third successful winner in the Bucket C for Rs 14.1 crore.
-
Feb 12, 2025 16:01 IST
Second slot in Bucket C sold for Rs 14.2 crore
Republic Bharat was the second successful bidder in Bucket C acquiring a slot for Rs 14.2 crore.
The first slot was secured by Adani Group-owned Hindi news channel NDTV India for Rs 14.35 crore.
-
Feb 12, 2025 15:59 IST
High bidding from Adani Group on expected lines
Industry experts are of the view that high bidding from Adani Group was on the expected lines and the next in the line could be Reliance-owned News18 India.
-
Feb 12, 2025 15:42 IST
NDTV India wins first slot in Bucket C for Rs 14.35 crore
The Adani Group-owned channel secured the first slot in the first round of Bucket C on the third day of the ongoing e-auctions for Rs 14.35 crore, thus setting a benchmark of about 20% less than the previous year.