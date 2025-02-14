DD Freedish e-auction: India TV, TV9 Bharatvarsh win final slots for Rs 8.25 crore

New Delhi: The 7th annual e-auctions for DD Freedish concluded on Friday with the final two successful bidders -- India TV and TV9 Bharatvarsh -- winning a slot each for Rs 8.25 crore.

Earlier, News24 emerged as the fourth successful bidder for Rs 8.25 crore.

News Nation acquired a slot for Rs 8.2 crore.

TV Today bought the second slot for Good News Today for Rs 8.15 crore.

Its sister channel Aaj Tak became the first successful bidder for Rs 8.1 crore.

The base price for this round was Rs 8 crore.

The Hindi news channels bidding in the first round on Wednesday coughed up between Rs 13.4 crore to Rs 14.35 crore.

Successful bidders from the news genre:

Channels Bidding Price (2025-26) - (Rs in crore) Bidding Price (2024-24) - (Rs in crore) Bidding Price (2023-24) - (Rs in crore) News18 India 14.1 18.95 19.55 ABP News 14 18.95 17.10 Aaj Tak 8.1 18.85 15.10 Zee News 13.55 18.75 15.50 NDTV India 14.35 18.75 16.55 Republic Bharat 14.2 18 16.55 News24 8.25 17.85 N/A India TV 17.50 18.65 Good News Today 8.15 16.35 17.90 TV9 Bharatvarsh 16.85 14.55 Times Now Navbharat 13.4 17.1 15.35 News Nation 8.2 17.6 15.05

