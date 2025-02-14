0

Television

DD Freedish e-auction: India TV, TV9 Bharatvarsh win final slots for Rs 8.25 crore

Earlier, News24, News Nation, Aaj Tak and Good News Today bought a slot each for Rs 8.25 crore, Rs 8.2 crore, Rs 8.1 crore and Rs 8.15 crore, respectively

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
New Delhi: The 7th annual e-auctions for DD Freedish concluded on Friday with the final two successful bidders -- India TV and TV9 Bharatvarsh -- winning a slot each for Rs 8.25 crore. 

Earlier, News24 emerged as the fourth successful bidder for Rs 8.25 crore.

News Nation acquired a slot for Rs 8.2 crore. 

TV Today bought the second slot for Good News Today for Rs 8.15 crore.

Its sister channel Aaj Tak became the first successful bidder for Rs 8.1 crore.

The base price for this round was Rs 8 crore. 

The Hindi news channels bidding in the first round on Wednesday coughed up between Rs 13.4 crore to Rs 14.35 crore.

Successful bidders from the news genre:

Channels

Bidding Price (2025-26) - (Rs in crore)

Bidding Price (2024-24) - (Rs in crore)

Bidding Price (2023-24) - (Rs in crore)

News18 India

14.1

18.95

19.55

ABP News

14

18.95

17.10

Aaj Tak

8.1

18.85

15.10

Zee News

13.55

18.75

15.50

NDTV India

14.35

18.75

16.55

Republic Bharat

14.2

18

16.55

News24

 8.25

17.85

N/A

India TV

 

17.50

18.65

Good News Today

8.15

16.35

17.90

TV9 Bharatvarsh

 

16.85

14.55

Times Now Navbharat

13.4

17.1

15.35

News Nation

 8.2

17.6

15.05

Also read: Prices set to fall further for Hindi news channels

 

