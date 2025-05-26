DD Free Dish allocates MPEG-2 slots to Bharat Express and Pratham Khabar 24x7

New Delhi: Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has concluded the 87th round of e-auctions for its DD Free Dish platform, allocating MPEG-2 vacant slots to two news channels for the upcoming tenure starting May 28, 2025, and running until March 31, 2026.

According to the official auction results, Hindi news channel Bharat Express and Assamese news channel Pratham Khabar 24x7 have secured slots on the free-to-air DTH service.

This round of e-auction was conducted under Prasar Bharati’s policy guidelines for allocation of DD Free Dish slots on an annual lease basis.