DBS Bank India and CNBC-TV18 to launch ‘India-Singapore Connect’

Delhi: DBS Bank India has launched an initiative aimed at bringing together stakeholders from diverse sectors in India and Singapore to identify synergies and create opportunities for charting a mutually beneficial way forward.

The bank has partnered with CNBC-TV18 to launch the ‘India Singapore Connect’ to include perspectives from government officials, CEOs, entrepreneurs, economists and opinion leaders, covering regional trade, investment flows, innovation, emerging technology, sustainable development and cross cultural interests.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Surojit Shome, Managing Director and CEO, DBS Bank India, said, “As we celebrate three decades of growth in the country, DBS Bank reaffirms its commitment to India and to continuing to deliver value to customers as a trusted partner over many more decades to come. We envision the ‘India-Singapore Connect’ to be both a celebration of strong bilateral ties, while also looking ahead to further deepen existing relationships and forging new ones through meaningful interchange between both countries. As the largest bank in South-East Asia, it is a privilege for DBS to be able to catalyse greater collaboration between India and Singapore.”

This program will kickstart with a curtain raiser episode featuring an interview with Piyush Gupta, CEO and Director, DBS Group, led by Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18, focusing on how the paradigm of the India-Singapore corridor has evolved and how its strengths can serve as a blueprint for developing successful economic and people-to-people relationships between the nations. It will conclude with an exclusive event - the ‘India-Singapore Connect Summit’ to be hosted in Mumbai, which will see thought leaders and dignitaries from across the region share insights and actionable pathways for inclusive growth.

Bhan, reflecting on the significance of the campaign, said, “As India’s premier business news platform, we at CNBC-TV18 are passionate about curating meaningful conversations and focusing on issues that matter. We are proud to partner with DBS Bank India on the ‘India-Singapore Connect’ campaign that touches upon many transformational trends, as seen through the eyes of corporate and cultural leaders in two of Asia’s fastest-growing economies. It presents us with an invaluable opportunity to combine forces with DBS Bank to help develop an important bilateral relationship.”