Dangal vs Maha Dangal: Aaj Tak moves court against ABP; Delhi HC suggests mediation

New Delhi: TV Today Network, the parent company of Hindi news channel Aaj Tak, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking action against ABP Network for allegedly infringing its show title ‘Dangal’ with the launch of a programme named ‘Maha Dangal.’

According to the Bar & Bench news report, TV Today, which operates Aaj Tak and India Today, argued that it has been using the title Dangal since 2014 and that the name has become strongly associated with its brand in the Hindi news genre.

Appearing for TV Today, Advocate Hrishikesh Baruah contended that ABP’s use of ‘Maha Dangal’ was an attempt to piggyback on its established goodwill, potentially confusing viewers and amounting to passing off.

Baruah pointed out that Maha Dangal is hosted by journalist Chitra Tripathi, who had earlier anchored Dangal during her tenure at Aaj Tak. This, he argued, further adds to the confusion among viewers.

Baruah clarified that the suit is limited to the use of the Maha Dangal title and does not concern Tripathi’s professional move to ABP.

However, Justice Amit Bansal, who heard the matter, expressed reservations about the exclusivity claimed by TV Today. While issuing notice on the plea, the court noted that “viewers would be aware of the channel they are watching” and observed that the word ‘Dangal’, a commonly used Hindi word, “cannot be trademarked” in isolation.

Justice Bansal further pointed out that a highly popular film titled ‘Dangal’ also exists, reinforcing the notion that the word is widely used and understood in different contexts.

During the proceedings, Justice Bansal suggested that the issue could potentially be resolved through mediation, noting that both TV Today and ABP are prominent media houses. Advocate Baruah informed the court that the suggestion may be considered at the next hearing.

As reported by Bar & Bench, TV Today had also sought interim relief to restrain ABP from continuing to use ‘Maha Dangal’ as a program title.

Bar & Bench reported that the court has asked ABP Network to file a response, and the matter will be taken up again on a later date.

Following Tripathi’s departure from Aaj Tak, the Dangal show is now being anchored by journalist Sahil Joshi. Tripathi, who rejoined ABP News in October 2024 as Vice President – News & Programming, currently leads the channel’s prime-time programming. She hosts two flagship debate shows: Maha Dangal and Janhith.