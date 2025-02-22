Crossing line of creative freedom can harm viewer experience & advertiser trust: Kevin Vaz

New Delhi: "A key challenge for the M&E industry is ensuring content creators and platforms maintain a balance between creative freedom and respect for the social fabric of the country," said Kevin Vaz, Chairman, FICCI M&E Committee and CEO - Entertainment, JioStar, at the inaugural two-day FICCI Media & Entertainment Business Conclave (MEBC) – South Connect in Chennai.

Vaz's statement emphasising the need for responsible content creation comes at a crucial time when the government is actively contemplating regulations to curb the spread of harmful and offensive content online after the Ranveer Allahbadia-India’s Got Latent row.

"In digital, social media has redefined the way audiences engage with audio-video media be it reviews, cut scenes that go viral, and trending songs that we enjoy. A key challenge is ensuring content creators and the platforms maintain a balance between creative freedom and respect for the social fabric of the country, as crossing this line can lead to negative viewer experiences and also pose risks to advertisers."

Vaz emphasised the continued dominance of television, particularly in the South, where local language content thrives.

He further highlighted that television has been key in expanding the reach of South Indian films, with channels like Star Gold, Colors Cineplex and Set Max helping popularise movies from the South.

He stated, "India is an 'AND' market, where both TV and digital coexist, unlocking immense potential."

He acknowledged the rapid growth of digital media and the unique engagement opportunities it offers, but also emphasised the enduring power of TV, given its affordability and accessibility for a vast audience.

Vaz, who began his Star TV journey leading businesses across South India in 2016, expressed pride in witnessing the region's media evolution.

He highlighted the success of remakes and reality show adaptations, demonstrating the "travelability" of content from the South to national audiences and vice versa.

Vaz added, “For instance, one of the leading shows on Star Plus is a remake of the Tamil show, ‘Siragiddika Aasaai”. Similarly, reality formats have transcended language barriers. Bigg Boss, originally a Hindi adaptation of Big Brother, now thrives in multiple regional languages, growing viewership and delivering strong returns to advertisers.”

The South Indian media landscape has evolved from regional to national and now global, said Vaz. "Icons like Kamal Haasan, whose films have broken boundaries for decades, exemplify this evolution."

Haasan was also announced as the Chairman of FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee, South, at the event.

Vaz went ahead acknowledging the post-pandemic box office revival driven by South Indian films like ‘RRR’ and ‘KGF-2,’ crediting Tamil cinema's storytelling prowess for shaping the industry.

Vaz expressed optimism about the future of India's media industry, highlighting upcoming forums like WAVES and ongoing innovation as key drivers of growth. "With its vibrant storytelling and technological advancements, India is poised to take the global stage," Vaz concluded.