Congress accuses TRAI of censorship in blocking SMS link to Maharashtra election 'fraud' documentary

New Delhi: The Indian National Congress on Sunday alleged that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) rejected its application to send SMS messages containing a link to a YouTube documentary titled "How the MH 2024 Election Was Stolen," citing the content as "related to protest."

The opposition party described the move as part of a coordinated government effort to suppress information, labeling it a "telltale sign of guilt" over alleged fraud in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Praveen Chakravarty, Chairman of the Congress' Data Analytics Department, revealed that the party sought to disseminate the documentary link to its Maharashtra cadre via SMS, following standard government procedures by applying for TRAI approval.

However, the application was denied on grounds of it being 'protest content.'

Chakravarty shared screenshots of the rejection message on X, questioning the "perfect synchronisation" between the Home Ministry, Election Commission, and telecom regulator in stifling the information.

"Does one need more telltale signs of guilt of Maharashtra election fraud than such coordinated moves by various arms of the government to suppress & hide information?" he posted.

1: @INCIndia wanted to send a sms to its Maharashtra cadre of the link to the YouTube documentary ‘How the MH 2024 election was stolen’ - https://t.co/UeBZDYFDRC

2: As per govt process, application was filed with TRAI, telecom regulatory authority for approval

3: TRAI rejects… pic.twitter.com/VkXPt2R7o4 — Praveen Chakravarty (@pravchak) September 7, 2025

Echoing these concerns, Congress Lok Sabha Whip Manickam Tagore tagged Chakravarty's post on X, calling the decision "ridiculous" and accusing TRAI of acting as the BJP's "IT Cell."

Tagore pointed fingers at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Information Technology and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti (referred to as Sh Gnaneshwar in the post), alleging a "censorship chain" involving surveillance, communication blocks, and the Election Commission's silence.

"If Maharashtra elections weren’t stolen, why are you so scared of a YouTube link?" Tagore challenged Shah, adding, "Suppressing SMS won’t suppress truth. Blocking Congress workers won’t block democracy."

The allegations come amid ongoing Congress claims of electoral irregularities in the 2024 Maharashtra polls, where the party has accused the ruling BJP-led alliance of vote manipulation.

The documentary in question purportedly accuses the elections of being stolen, aligning with broader opposition narratives on voter list tampering and institutional bias.

There has been no immediate response from TRAI to the Congress' claims.

This incident highlights growing tensions over regulatory oversight in political communications, raising questions about freedom of expression in the telecom space amid India's digital media landscape.