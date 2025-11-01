New Delhi: In a move that's got the television grapevine on fire, Colors TV's official social media handles across X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook have vanished into thin air, leaving fans staring at a stark "This account doesn’t exist" message.

But hold your breath, this isn't a digital apocalypse or a cyber meltdown. Here's why this calculated disappearance is the hottest promotional gambit yet, cleverly weaving the supernatural allure of Naagin 7 with the high-stakes drama of Bigg Boss 19.

The blackout hit like a serpent's strike on October 31, just as anticipation for Naagin 7's grand launch simmered to a boil.

With the franchise's seventh season poised to slither onto screens this November, starring fan-favourites like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Eisha Singh, Colors TV seems to be channeling its inner ichchadhaari naagin for a shape-shifting social media strategy.

Insiders whisper that the deactivation is no accident but a deliberate "pause" to build suspense, timed perfectly with Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where explosive cast reveals, including Priyanka's much-teased Naagin avatar, are rumoured to drop.

"Colors is masters at blending realities, think Bigg Boss evictions meeting mythical twists," an industry source said.

"This blackout is their way of making fans beg for more. Expect the handles to resurrect with a bang, flooded with exclusive Naagin 7 teasers that crossover into the Bigg Boss house. It's genius for TRP spikes and social chatter."

Cryptic single-eye emojis on Colors' Instagram stories from October 30 had already fueled speculation of a Naagin-Bigg Boss synergy, echoing past crossovers that turned episodes into viral goldmines.

By afternoon on Halloween, X lit up with over 100,000 engagements under #Naagin7 and #BiggBoss19, from memes crediting Bigg Boss contestant Baseer Ali's fandom for "evicting" the channel to earnest pleas for reactivation.

Digital News Hub was among the first to break it: "Colors TV deactivates handles for Naagin 7 grand launch, get ready for the hiss!"

Yet, amid the hype, a sliver of mystery lingers. Is this purely promo, or does it hint at a broader rebrand?

Past leaks, like the deleted August 2025 Naagin 7 teaser, suggest Colors loves playing hide-and-seek.