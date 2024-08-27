Colors to present family drama ‘Suman Indori’ from Sep 3

Delhi: Colors is set to present a family drama 'Suman Indori.’ This upcoming show captures a tug-of-war between Devika, the jethani and Suman, the devrani, reluctantly married to Teerth, the scion of a prominent family.

Starring Ashnoor Kaur as Suman, Zain Imam as Teerth and Anita Hassanandani as Devika, and produced by Pratik Sharma of Studio LSD, ‘Suman Indori’ premieres on September 3 and thereafter every day at 6:30 pm only on Colors.

Set in the city of Indore, ‘Suman Indori’ introduces the audience to Suman, the queen of street chaat with a golden heart, ruling over the hungry masses with her lip-smacking dishes. Her peaceful reign is shaken when she is compelled to marry Teerth, an opportunistic politician belonging to a powerful family.

While she navigates her new role as a daughter-in-law, she notices her jethani’s malice. From day one, the shrewd jethani and the feisty devrani lock horns with masaledaar melodrama, schemes and comebacks. The jethani determined to keep her family empire from crumbling pulls every trick in the book to maintain her iron grip on power. But the devrani, Suman, is not someone who can be dominated – she's ready to turn up the heat, refusing to be a pawn in her jethani’s plot. Amidst the ongoing feud between the devrani and jethani, Teerth seizes every opportunity to turn situations to his advantage. Seeing his marriage to Suman as a steppingstone, he plans to use it as leverage to advance his political ambitions. In this big bang of egos, who will win the games of household supremacy?

Talking about boarding the show, Hassanandani said, “With Suman Indori, I’m stepping into the role of Devika, a tez-tarrar Jethani of a powerful political family. Devika’s the queen bee who loves calling the shots, whether it’s deciding the dinner menu, or controlling the family business. To the world, her devrani, Suman, is just the new bahu, but to Devika, she's a ticking time bomb with that annoying charm of winning people over without even trying. What follows is a classic devrani-jethani showdown packed with power plays and mind games. Here’s hoping that viewers will rally behind the show by showering it with love!”

Excited to essay the role of Suman, Kaur said, “I’m thrilled a show like Suman Indori marks my comeback on television and it is my third collaboration with Colors. I’ll be seen embodying Suman, a resilient young woman, the breadwinner of her family, who goes from being the 'beti' of her city's chaat kingdom in Sarafa bazaar to a daughter-in-law of a powerful family after a reluctant marriage. That's when the tashan begins, between her and her jethani, who sees her as a potential usurper of her dominion over the household. But Suman being Suman, is prepared to dish out all the hurdles Devika throws her way. What I love about my character is that in a world where everyone is chasing power, she is feisty and remains true to her values.”

Sharing his thoughts about essaying the role of Teerth, Imam said, “It’s incredible to be back with Colors for a show as special as Suman Indori. I will be seen portraying Teerth, an opportunistic politician who's always calculating his next play to attract goodwill. He marries Suman as a stunt that will get him brownie points in people's view. I've spent countless hours observing the nuances of how politicians conduct themselves. This role allows me to showcase my acting range, and I can't wait for audiences to see what I've brought to the screen. Among all the shows out there, the beauty of Suman Indori is that it captures the corridors of power within a family.”