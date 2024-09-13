Colors to premiere love saga ‘Durga’ on Sep 16

New Delhi: Colors is set to broadcast ‘Durga,’ a love saga about a tribal girl defying societal norms to pursue a medical career and love for royal heir Anurag, all while facing fierce opposition from the powerful tribal woman Paani Bai.

Starring Pranali Rathod as Durga, Indira Krishnan as Paani Bai, and Aashay Mishra as Anurag, and produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, ‘Durga’ premieres on September 16 and is set to air every day at 7.40pm only on Colors.

Set in the city of Jodhpur, this story follows Durga, a tribal girl with an audacious dream: to become a doctor. Driven by a deep-seated desire to heal not just bodies but the very fabric of society, she envisions herself in the transformative white coat of medicine, bridging gaps and bringing hope to her community. Born into a world where destinies seem etched in stone, Durga dares to chisel her own path, determined to challenge the deep-rooted discrimination her community faces. Ironically, fate brings an unexpected love and ally into Durga's life - Anurag, a royal heir, who becomes the wind beneath her wings. Conversely, Paani Bai, who shares Durga’s tribal roots, stands in her way as a staunch guardian of the status quo. In this epic clash between discrimination and equality, can Durga rewrite tradition and pen a new chapter of justice and opportunity for all?

Talking about essaying the titular role, Rathod said, “I am extremely honoured that Leena Ji, Saibal Da and the channel offered me such a strong and multi-layered role. It is special to me because Durga is a force to be reckoned with, named after the fierce goddess we all look up to. The character of Durga is that of a vigorous Kabile girl whose emotions and struggles, every lady or girl would resonate with. It takes a lot to topple the generations of discrimination and centuries of social divide. She refuses to let any of that define her worth. Her battle is for her identity, her place in a world determined to hold her back. Durga's fight isn't just about her. It's about showing the world that where you come from doesn't decide where you can go. When people watch Durga's story, I hope they see a bit of themselves in her. I want them to feel that spark, that voice inside that says 'Mujhe haq hai.”

Excited to essay the role of Paani Bai, Krishnan said, “Paani Bai is a character who is deeply rooted in tradition, committed to preserving Rajgharana’s honor no matter the cost. For my character, upholding the rules of the past is her way of maintaining control in a world that’s constantly shifting. She stands firm against Durga who dares to believe they can rise above their birth and station—after all, in her mind, sona sona rahega, mitti mitti rahegi.”

Sharing his thoughts about portraying Anurag, Mishra said, “Anurag is a man caught in the crossfire of two very different worlds—the weight of his royal lineage and the call of his heart. His love for Durga runs deep, and so does his commitment to supporting her dream of uplifting her community. They share moments of passion, but face huge challenges, especially with Paani Bai’s opposition. For Anurag, it’s a constant battle to reconcile his love for Durga with the expectations placed upon him. It will mean the world to me if this show inspires people to follow their dreams.”

Along with Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra, Colors ‘Durga’ also stars Karam Veer, Rishi Kaushik, Heera Mishra, Akshaan Sherawat, Jassjeet, Sachin Verma, Digvijay Purohit, Jaya Binju, Krishna Soni, Aditi Asija, Soumendra Bhattacharya in other prominent roles.