Colors to premiere ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 14 on July 27

Delhi: Colors is set to present the 14th edition of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, rewriting the script of vacationing by taking its troop of phobia fighters to Romania for the first time.

The theme is ‘Darr ki Nayi Kahaniyaan in Romania….’ The filmmaker Rohit Shetty would be hosting the show. Produced by Endemol Shine India, Hyundai presents ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’, Special Partners Indica Easy Hair Color and Vicks, Associate Partners Smith and Jones Pasta Masala and Ambuja Cement, premieres on July 27 and thereafter will air every Saturday - Sunday at 9:30 pm on Colors.

The show is set to highlight Shetty’s entrance from the skies in a chopper, the European open-air red bus and Romanian landmarks. The series will showcase a new theme every week. The contestants will come face-to-face with Romania's bears, making it a showdown of the khiladis vs. bears.

Alok Jain, President – General Entertainment, Viacom18, said, "For 13 thrilling years, Khatron Ke Khiladi has been at the fore of courage-testing entertainment, reserving its place in the hearts of millions. Going from strength to strength, the flagship show has created a legacy of fearless adventures, and this upcoming season will redefine it with new themes each week. The show will be taking its tradition of fear-conquering to new heights as it touches down in Romania for the first time. Its legacy, records of high viewership, strong social media presence, and loyal audience make it an ideal platform for advertisers seeking exceptional impact and reach within their intended demographic. This season, we're revving up the excitement with a groundbreaking partnership, welcoming Hyundai as our presenting sponsor for the first time. Together, we'll be shifting gears, making the most of this thrilling ride of adventures. We are delighted to have Rohit Shetty mark a decade of hosting this show, bringing his signature style and blockbuster energy to inspire and guide the contestants through their adrenaline-pumping challenges."

Host Shetty said, “Facing fears head-on has been the very essence of Khatron Ke Khiladi and as we gear up for our 14th season in Romania, we're not just changing locations - we're rewriting the rulebook. This season, our contestants are in for the ride of their lives as we're cranking up the heat with challenges that will push their absolute limits. I am looking forward for viewers to experience the season’s grand premiere.”

Deepak Dhar, Founder and Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “We at Endemol Shine India are proud to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi become the epitome of action & adventure- packed entertainment in India. Bringing the international format of Fear Factor to India in itself was an exciting stunt for us, which we have been successfully performing for 14 years now. This year, Romania's stunning landscapes will serve as the backdrop for the most innovative challenges of its our most loved television faces. We thank our host, Rohit Shetty, who has been the backbone of this show for a decade, bringing his massive experience in action to the course of performing stunts. The stage is set for a season that will captivate and thrill like never before. Besides, we believe that our strong association with Colors is what catapults this show to new heights every year.

This year, an all-star lineup of 12 contestants includes Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, and Asim Riaz; Gashmeer Mahajani, actress Sumona Chakravarti; fitness enthusiast Krishna Shroff making her TV debut; and fiction actors Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Niyati Fatnani, and Aditi Sharma transitioning to reality TV.