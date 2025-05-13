Colors Rishtey launches mythological and supernatural series on DD Free Dish

New Delhi: Colors Rishtey expanded its reach with the launch of select titles on DD Free Dish, following the channel’s recent return to the Free-To-Air (FTA) platform. Beginning 15 May, two high-profile shows Shiv Shakti, Tap Tyag Tandav and Naagin, Naash ka Vinaash were scheduled to air on the public direct-to-home service for the first time.

Shiv Shakti, Tap Tyag Tandav, which featured Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles, was set to be broadcast at 7 pm. The show presented a mythological narrative based on the story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti. At 9 pm, Naagin, Naash ka Vinaash was to follow, headlined by Tejasswi Prakash, Mahek Chahal, Simba Nagpal, and Sudha Chandran, continuing the supernatural drama franchise’s long-running television presence.

The channel’s broader programming on DD Free Dish also included reruns of earlier shows such as Sasural Simar Ka and Khatra Khatra Khatra, along with children’s programming including Munki and Trunk, Keymon Ache, and Shiva.

Ram Yashvardhan, who played Shiv, said: “I’m genuinely thrilled that our show is now airing on Colors Rishtey and reaching so many more homes through DD Free Dish. This show is the divine love story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti, a timeless saga etched in our culture, our hearts, and our collective memory. What makes it even more meaningful is that it’s perfect for family viewing. From powerful visuals to deep-rooted emotions, and so many learnings, there’s something in it for everyone from kids to grandparents. As an actor, it’s incredibly fulfilling to be part of a show that’s not only cherished but also becomes part of everyday conversations in homes across the country.”

Sudha Chandran, who appeared in a dual role in Naagin, Naash ka Vinaash, added: “After over 38 years in the industry, Naagin 6 gave me something I had always dreamed of — a double role. Playing both Seema and her mother Tara has been incredibly exciting and creatively fulfilling. As an actor, it’s a joy to switch between two such layered characters, especially when they appear in the same frame. I’m grateful to have this in my kitty, and I’m thrilled that millions of more viewers will now get to experience this journey on Colors Rishtey through DD Free Dish.”

The move marked a continued push by general entertainment channels to expand their viewership through FTA platforms, with DD Free Dish offering one of the largest television footprints across rural and semi-urban India.