Colors’ new social drama ‘Dhaakad Beera’ to premiere on July 24 at 7 PM

New Delhi: Colors has launched a new social drama, Dhaakad Beera, which tells the story of a brother and sister standing up to society together.

With courage as his superpower, 8-year-old Samrat becomes a one-man army for his baby sister Kishmish’s right to live in a world ruled by cruel conventions he doesn’t understand.

He doesn’t realise that the threat to his sister’s life is his own grandmother, Bhanwari Devi — the village’s ruthless head honcho.

Starring Rakshanda Khan as Bhanwari Devi and Divyam Shukla as Samrat, Dhaakad Beera will premiere on July 24 and thereafter air every day at 7:00 PM, on Colors.

Set in a fictitious village, this social drama follows Samrat, an eight-year-old boy whose pure love for his baby sister, Kishmish, defies generations of silence. When his dying mother places the newborn in his arms, he promises to protect her at all costs. Unwanted by the village and ostracised by her family, Kishmish is the sweetest truth Samrat has ever known. He becomes her everything — mother, father, brother — standing between her and a world that wants her dead. But the greatest menace is closer than he knows: his own grandmother, Bhanwari Devi, the iron-fisted ruler of the village. Obsessed with control and old customs, she sees Kishmish as a threat to her power — and her grandson’s claim as heir. As the village sharpens its knives, how far will this innocent Dhaakad Beera go when the enemy is his own family?