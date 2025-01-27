Colors new family drama ‘Ram Bhavan’ to premiere on January 29

New Delhi: Colors has opened the doors to a mansion bursting with power struggles in its new show, ‘Ram Bhavan’.

The upcoming family drama pulls back the curtains on an explosive feud of pride, wit, and egos within the walls of this tumultuous abode.

Welcome to Ram Bhavan, where Om, the rebellious self-styled 'hisaab ka bada pakka', struts around with a prideful swagger, but yearns for a life built on his knack for jugaad. Isha, unlike Om, is patient and grounded, determined to work her way up the status ladder with a resilience forged from a fall from riches. With nothing in common, Om and Isha find themselves with a shared enemy - Gayatri, Om’s manipulative bhabhi and Isha’s ruthless boss.

Starring Mishkat Varma as Om, Khushi Rajendra as Isha, and Samiksha Jaiswal as Gayatri, ‘Ram Bhavan’ will premiere on January 29 and thereafter airs every night at 8.30 pm only on Colors.

Set against a crumbling mansion in Prayagraj, ‘Ram Bhavan’ is where the walls have ears and the windows see all, witnessing a tale of power, pride, and patience. Gayatri, the tyrant of the house, holds the monetary strings and, with them, the fate of her sasural. Her reign of terror is challenged by Om, the jugaadu brother-in-law, who fights to reclaim his family’s dignity and secure a government job as a symbol of his worth, enduring the scathing humiliation doled out by his bhabhi. Meanwhile, Isha, the rooted princess, stands as a picture of patience against her brutal boss Gayatri’s unwarranted wrath. After having fallen from riches to bankruptcy, Isha proves her professional potential despite facing relentless oppression by Gayatri. Provoked by Gayatri’s constant belittling, Om and Isha unite in an unlikely alliance, threatening to blow the roof off their oppressor’s empire. Will Om and Isha manage to knock down Gayatri’s dominance or will they be forced to take shelter in her absolute power?