Colors’ Megha Barsenge’ addresses plight of abandoned brides

New Delhi: Colors sheds light on ‘chhodi hui aurat’ (the issue of bride abandonment) with its new offering ‘Megha Barsenge.’

Caught in the throes of a treachery, Megha, a newlywed bride, abandoned by her NRI dulha Manoj is challenged with weathering the deceit and restoring her family's reputation. Amidst her struggle, she finds an unexpected ally in Arjun, an IAS officer who aids her quest to confront the elusive groom. Despite torrential hardships, Megha stands her ground, challenging the tide of tradition that silences forsaken brides and compelling her runaway husband to return to India. Celebrating the courage of a newlywed girl who becomes the architect of her fate, the new show carries the powerful message that life doesn’t begin or end with marriage.

Starring Neha Rana as Megha, Neil Bhatt as Arjun, and Kinshuk Mahajan as Manoj and produced by Parin Multimedia, ‘Megha Barsenge’ premieres on August 6 and will air every day at 7:00pm only on Colors.

Alok Jain, President – General Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “At Colors, we've always been a catalyst for social change as we believe in contributing to the greater good of the society. With Megha Barsenge, we carry forward this legacy by spotlighting critical issues. The new show addresses bride abandonment, a harrowing reality that scars thousands of women, families, and communities across India. Our goal is to not only shed light on this pervasive issue but also celebrate the unbreakable spirit of women. As the clouds of challenges gather in 'Megha Barsenge', they herald more than just rain; they promise awareness, empathy, and action. We believe our efforts will sow the seeds of change, paving the way for a united stand against injustice and fostering a more compassionate world.”

In the city of Amritsar, Megha, a beacon of joy for her middle-class family, is blissfully unaware that shadows are gathering around her dreams of a happy marriage. Manoj, a conman disguised as Prince Charming, threatens to shatter her fairy-tale romance. Blinded by love, Megha cannot see through his deceit. What was supposed to be a joyous wedding day soon turns into a tragic play of betrayal. In this storm of deception, Arjun, an IAS officer on a mission to catch fraudulent grooms, steps into her life. As Megha navigates through this tempest of betrayal, will she discover a silver lining in the dark clouds of her fate?

Set to be seen essaying the role of Megha, Rana said, “It is incredibly fulfilling to portray Megha’s journey from being a wide-eyed bride to a woman who finds herself questioning everything she once believed in. One of the most challenging aspects of this role was capturing the many emotions that Megha goes through – from the initial excitement of marrying an NRI to the devastating realization that she has been abandoned, and finally, her determination to confront her husband. I feel responsible for bringing out each sentiment with utmost sincerity and rawness, honouring strong women who have been in Megha’s shoes. I hope our show will lend a voice to the silent storm of bride abandonment.”

Ready to embody the role of Arjun, Bhatt said, “I'm grateful to Colors for offering me a role in a show that sparks crucial conversations about bride abandonment. This issue often goes unaddressed, and I believe it's important for television as a medium to bring everyone's attention to it. Returning to Colors feels like coming home. In a world where we often hear about toxic masculinity, it's refreshing and necessary to showcase men who are catalysts for positive change. If my portrayal can inspire even a handful of viewers to reflect on these issues or stand up against injustice, I'll consider it a job well done.”

Expressing his excitement about portraying Manoj, Mahajan said, “Taking on the role of Manoj in Megha Barsenge has been both challenging and eye-opening. As an actor, I've always strived to portray diverse characters, but playing a con man who exploits the dreams and trust of an innocent bride has been particularly intense. My character represents a dark reality that unfortunately exists in our society. Manoj's actions are reprehensible, and I hope that by showcasing the manipulation involved in such schemes, viewers will be alert to these dangers.”

In a visual campaign to raise awareness about the plight of abandoned brides, women dressed in bridal attire were spotted at Chandigarh airport, drawing glances from travelers. Airports are where we witness joy and longing, but for abandoned brides they have become symbols of endless waiting. This spotting echoes the sentiments of newlywed women, left behind by husbands who have gone abroad, sparking conversations about the cascading effect of the social evil on the institution of marriage and families.