Colors Marathi unveils new visual identity with tagline ‘Navi Ubhaari, Oonch Bharari’

Delhi: Colors Marathi has announced a brand revamp. The channel is set to launch its new tagline, ‘Navi Ubhaari, Oonch Bharari,’ which aims to reflect Maharashtra's aspirational spirit.

The revamp comes alongside the launch of a new season of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’ with a new host, Riteish Deshmukh, and a new slot for the Grand Premiere. The channel’s new look was unveiled by the celebrity host Deshmukh himself in the latest episode of Bigg Boss Marathi.

The channel’s refreshed identity has the inclusion of the ‘Chandrakor’ into the channel’s packaging, which symbolises a crescent moon on the 4th lunar day, a symbol deeply rooted in Maharashtrian tradition; adorned by Marathi women and men historically.

This design element, flaunted by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, stands for the rise of the Maratha empire and the spirit of overcoming obstacles. The background color of the Chandrakor is in a saffron shade, aimed at celebrating the pride and courage of Maharashtra.

Sushma Rajesh, Cluster Head - Colors Marathi, Colors Kannada, and Colors Tamil at Viacom18, commenting on the revamp, said “Colors Marathi has consistently championed the rich values and traditions of Marathi culture. As we move into a new phase of our journey, it is with immense pride that we unveil our new visual identity and tagline, ‘Navi Ubhaari, Oonch Bharari’. This transformation is not just cosmetic; it is a bold statement of our commitment to challenging the status quo while remaining rooted in our cultural heritage. The Chandrakor, which adorns every Maharashtrian's forehead, is central to our design thinking, representing our collective pride and ambition. We are confident that this refreshed identity will strengthen our bond with viewers and reinforce Colors Marathi as a cornerstone of Marathi entertainment.”

Sameer Penkar, Business Head, Colors Marathi, Viacom18, added, “Being part of the Viacom18 family, we are supported by a legacy of innovation and excellence. The new Chandrakor element in our branding not only honors our rich cultural heritage but also symbolizes our ambition to scale new heights. As we embark on this new journey, we are thrilled to unveil our new identity and tagline, which reflect our dedication to celebrating Maharashtra’s vibrant cultural narratives. This change marks a pivotal moment for Colors Marathi, as we continue to deliver captivating content that resonates with our diverse audience.”

Bikash Kundu, Head of Revenue, Regional Entertainment, Viacom18, emphasised the significance of the channel's new proposition in attracting sponsors, “The revamped Colors Marathi is poised to make a significant impact in the regional entertainment space. Our refreshed identity, coupled with innovative content like the new season of Bigg Boss Marathi, positions us strongly to attract new brand partners. This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the channel, one that promises to deliver even greater value to our partners and viewers alike.”

The network has recently announced two new shows, 'Durga' and 'Aai Tulja Bhavani' that are ready to entertain viewers. 'Durga,' is the story of a young girl who’s set to avenge her family’s destruction by a powerful man meanwhile, 'Aai Tulja Bhavani’ will chronicle the legend of Goddess Mother Bhavani, who is revered as the 'Kulswamini' (family deity) of all Maharashtra.