Colors Marathi to premiere new season of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’ on July 28

New Delhi: The new season of Bigg Boss Marathi is set to premiere on July 28, 2024, under the watchful eye of actor Riteish Deshmukh. Produced by Banijay and Endemol Shine India, Special Partners Santoor, PN Gadgil and Sons, the new season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' will air every night from next Sunday at 9 PM on Colors Marathi. Viewers can also catch the show anytime on JioCinema.

Deshmukh, while expressing his excitement about the new season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi’, said, "I am excited bringing the new season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' to you. I have been following this show closely all these years, and now I am thrilled to be associated with Colors Marathi as the new host of Bigg Boss Marathi. Its our responsibility to present this show in a new style and new form. The new season of Bigg Boss Marathi will be full of excitement, drama, and a lot of fun. ”

Alok Jain, President (General Entertainment), Viacom18, said, “At Viacom18, we prioritize innovation, consistently introducing diverse themes across our channels to ensure every family member finds a story they connect with. Bigg Boss franchise exemplifies this commitment by evolving with fresh content and engaging formats. This season, with Riteish Deshmukh hosting Bigg Boss Marathi, we are redefining the viewing experience, bringing unexpected twists and dynamic interactions. By blending universal storytelling with local flavors, we are creating compelling narratives that resonate across different audiences. As we continue to set new benchmarks in entertainment, viewers can look forward to a season filled with unparalleled excitement .”

Sushma Rajesh, Cluster Head, Colors Marathi, Colors Kannada, and Color Tamil, Viacom18, said, “Colors Marathi has always been at the forefront of groundbreaking storytelling, and we are delighted to unveil the new season of Bigg Boss Marathi. After a period of eager anticipation, we are thrilled to bring back Bigg Boss Marathi with renewed energy and excitement, with Riteish Deshmukh as the new host. This season is set to offer a remarkable fusion of drama and intrigue, elevating the viewer experience and reinforcing our focus on varied and exceptional entertainment. We are confident this season will not only entertain but also resonate deeply with our audience, making it a truly unforgettable experience.”

Kedar Shinde, Colors Marathi Programming Head, added, "Bigg Boss Marathi is Colors Marathi's big ticket show and it's returning after 2 years. This marks the beginning of a new era for Colors Marathi where novelty will be the buzzword to take the channel to newer heights. We have given Riteish Deshmukh, who is Bollywood and Maharashtra's favorite superstar, the hosting responsibility of the show. Rest assured, this new season will be grander and more vibrant. It takes guts to be part of the game. This season will see contestants from different fields, different parts of the state. Their talent and popularity will take this season to newer heights for sure."

Deepak Dhar, Founder and Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, ”We are excited to launch this season of Bigg Boss Marathi which promises a fresh wave of drama & entertainment with the charismatic Riteish Deshmukh as our new host. The overwhelming response from our audience season after season has inspired us to come together once more to create the 5th season of Bigg Boss Marathi, while also taking our association with Colors Marathi one step ahead. At Endemol Shine India, we want to make sure that interesting formats like Bigg Boss are tailored to connect with every household and resonate with the diverse linguistic and cultural tastes of our audiences. We are confident that this season will continue to captivate and engage our viewers while taking the Bigg Boss experience to new heights.”