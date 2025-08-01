Colors launches weekend reality show, ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’

New Delhi: Colors is set to strengthen its non-fiction primetime with the launch of ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check’, premiering August 2 and airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.
Marking the channel’s latest move in the ‘dinner-tainment’ genre, the show will be hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, and features a lineup of celebrity couples who bring their real-life chemistry and challenges to the screen.
For brands, the property is already off to a solid start. Nivea Body Milk has come on board as presenting sponsor, with Sugar Free Green, Rajdhani Besan, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Pour Home Air Fresheners and Envy Perfumes as co-powered sponsors. Vikram Tea, Colgate, and Catch Masale are signed on as special partners.
Following the successful run of ‘Laughter Chefs’, Colors is positioning ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ as India’s first “REAL-ationship” show, taking viewers inside the everyday dynamics of celebrity marriages, and promising relatable, family-friendly content. The reality format pits seven well-known jodis, including Debinna Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani, Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar, and Sudesh Lehri-Mamta Lehri, against each other in challenges that spotlight the lighter side of marriage.
The show’s launch aligns with Colors’ ongoing strategy to innovate in the non-fiction space and offer advertisers new ways to connect with consumers in-home during high viewership hours.
“This daring leap is the next chapter in our dinner-tainment journey and we’re proud to lead it,” said Alok Jain of JioStar, underlining the channel’s commitment to both content innovation and partnership with sponsors.
For marketers, the show’s family-centric, relationship-focused format paired with celebrity appeal creates fertile ground for creative integrations and multi-platform campaigns, supported by Colors’ proven distribution muscle and audience loyalty.
Shweta Dalal, Marketing Director of Nivea India said, “We’re excited to step into the living rooms of India in a way that feels relatable and refreshingly honest. This association with Colors allows us to be part of a show that mirrors the everyday joys and challenges of companionship, opening up new avenues to connect with our consumers in meaningful ways.”