Colors launches its first-ever space-based show, 'Apollena - Sapno Ki Unchi Udann'

New Delhi: Colors has launched its first-ever space-based drama 'Apollena - Sapno Ki Unchi Udann'.

As a tribute to the show, the channel has also named a star Apollena.

The show tells the inspiring tale of a small-town girl with big ambitions, Apollena, who lives by the motto ‘Kar Ke Dikhaungi’. Determined to become India’s first female astronaut, she embarks on a journey to live her dream and restore her father's honour.

It explores the gravity of personal struggles as Apollena battles the crushing weight of being branded as ‘gaddaar ki beti’ (daughter of a traitor). Her father, once tarnished by scandal, is committed to helping her rise above adversities.

Starring Aditi Sharma in the titular role and Sandeep Baswana as Girdhar Shukla, and produced by Four Lions Films and Katha Kottage Production LLP, ‘Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann’ will premiere on December 3 and will air every day at 6:00 pm on Colors.

Based in Lucknow, Apollena courageously plots her journey to the space, in a world where the girls around her are expected to manage kitchens rather than their careers. With her father Girdhar as her only support, she navigates conservative prejudices, burning bright with the passion to become an astronaut. Her father is wrongfully implicated in a crime while trying to secure her future, leaving him behind bars. As Apollena struggles to keep her dreams alive, the weight of the family crisis, combined with a dip in her academic performance, threatens to crush her spirit. Will she be able to overcome the meteoric challenges and reclaim her place in the stars, or will fate keep her grounded forever?

The digital campaign for ‘Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann’ will kick off with an AI-generated video showcasing Apollena’s unbreakable spirit of #KarkeDikhaungi. Influencers will bring Apollena’s journey to life through creative and informative narrations of their own experiences and the unwavering bond they share with their fathers, while poetry artist Gunjan Saini, along with other digital creators, will add their unique voices to capture the emotional depth of the show.