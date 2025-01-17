Colors’ Laughter Chefs returns with a new season

New Delhi: Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, the comedy entertainer cooking show, is back for a new Season.

The new season of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment will premiere on January 25, 2025, on Colors TV and JioCinema.

“Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment struck a chord with the viewers due to its distinctive combination of comedy and cooking. Currently, comedy as a genre is not being fully explored, and Laughter Chefs fills that gap beautifully under general entertainment, providing family-friendly content that can be enjoyed by all age groups. With the incredible love and support from our viewers, we are excited to return with a fresh season that is bigger, better, and filled with laughter,” said Ajit Varghese, Head of Revenue - Entertainment & International, JioStar.

Colors stated that 13 sponsors reaped the benefits in the earlier season of the show through its massive reach, engaging family-friendly content, and unique integrations. Brands leveraged in-show opportunities like branded culinary challenges, on-screen product placements, and host mentions, along with extensive digital amplification through Colors and JioCinema.

“The all-new season will now offer even more opportunities for brands to strengthen their association with the show, including increased visibility through celebrity-driven content, expanded audience engagement across digital and television platforms, and creative integrations tailored to resonate with a diverse viewership,” it added.

The fresh season will once again be hosted by Bharti Singh. Joining her is the returning Celebrity Chef Coach, Harpal Singh Sokhi, guiding contestants through hilarious culinary chaos.

Returning contestants are Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya and Sudesh Lehri, and Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah.

Adding fresh energy to the kitchen are: Abdu Rozik and Elvish Yadav, Mannara Chopra, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Rubina Dilaik.