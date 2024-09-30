Colors' ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ crowns Karan Veer Mehra as ultimate khiladi

New Delhi: Colors’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' crowned Karan Veer Mehra as the ultimate khiladi this season while Krishna Shroff and Gashmeer Mahajani made their mark as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Hosted by director and TV host, Rohit Shetty, the 14th edition of the show Presented by Hyundai, Powered by Charged, Special Partners Indica Easy Hair Color, Vicks and Berger Paints has wrapped up.

Commenting on the season and Mehra’s victory, Host Shetty said, "What a rollercoaster ride this season has been! Romania threw everything it had at us, and our amazing group of contestants performed very challenging stunts with a smile. It is beyond commendable that Karan Veer Mehra almost never lost his footing as he faced never-seen-before challenges. Congratulations to him for winning this game-changing edition and writing his own story of courage. I thank the viewers for showering their love on the show and cementing its place among the top reality shows year after year."

Rishi Negi, Group Chief Operating Officer - Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “As we wrap up the 14th season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', we at Endemol Shine India are proud to have made a quantum leap into uncharted territories of fear. Congratulations to the well-deserved winner Karan Veer Mehra, who overcame the new challenges curated especially for this edition. This season, we set out to rewrite the rulebook of reality television, and going by the audience's love, we've succeeded undoubtedly. It was thrilling for us to put together a season that marked so many firsts. None of this would have been possible without the support of Colors, ensuring that the heart-racing action of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' reached every corner of the nation.”

Talking about his victory, Mehra said, “Exploring the world of reality television with Colors has been an exciting and life-changing journey. I can't even begin to put into words the surreal feeling of achieving something I once thought was impossible. Winning this season was unthinkable without the guidance of the one and only action king, Rohit Shetty sir. My fellow contestants weren't just competitors, they were comrades in this battle against fear and some of them have become my friends. The real heroes of my journey are the viewers, who loved and supported me. This victory is not just mine—it belongs to everyone who stood by me.”

As the grand finale unfolded, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina took centre stage, celebrating the season's culmination while teasing their upcoming film, 'Jigra.’

The duo of Shalin Bhanot and Gashmeer Mahajani, treated the crowd to a performance of "Aaj Ki Raat," showcasing their chemistry.

The grand finale also featured a lucky commoner living out his Khiladi dream as the Hyundai Drive to Win finalist, getting the chance to perform a stunt alongside Mehra. To cap it all off, viewers were treated to a sneak peek of Bigg Boss 18, with its new theme, "Time Ka Tandav.”