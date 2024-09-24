Colors Kannada to premiere Bigg Boss Kannada season 11 on Sep 29

New Delhi: Colors Kannada is set to premiere Bigg Boss season-11 on Sunday September 29, at 6 PM and every day thereafter at 9:30 PM, and on Jio Cinema thereafter.

Bigg Boss Kannada season 11 has the “Hell and Heaven” theme. Contestants are going to be divided into two groups. One group will live in heaven and another group will live in hell. Heaven will have all luxurious things, like good food, premium stay and some more, hell will not have basic amenities.

For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss Kannada, contestants will be revealed before the Bigg Boss launch on Raja Rani Reloaded Grand Finale at 6 PM on September 28, a day prior to the grand opening. This time, viewers will kick off the show by deciding who gets to go to Hell and who will have the gates of Heaven opened for them.

Kiccha Sudeep, who has been the face of Bigg Boss Kannada right from its inception, is all set to host the TV reality show for another season.

This season of Bigg Boss Kannada will have a diverse mix of celebrities, influencers and contestants from different industries and from different walks of life.

Sudeep said, “10 seasons has been an incredible journey. Stepping into the 11th season is altogether an additional responsibility. With a refreshed format and a new concept, this season is not just another chapter—it's a legacy we're all building together. I’m excited for the newer lot.”

Alok Jain, President- General Entertainment, Viacom18, said, "Bigg Boss has always been a trailblazing property in the media and entertainment landscape, consistently breaking through the clutter with its dynamic, engaging content that resonates across languages and regions. As one of the most impactful franchises on television, it captivates millions with its high-voltage entertainment and unmatched viewer connection. Our aim is to always delight audiences and keep our promise of bringing new and exciting content to our viewers in Karnataka. This season of Bigg Boss Kannada introduces the exciting 'Hell and Heaven' theme, foretelling a thrilling experience for our audiences. We're also thankful to our brand partners for being part of journey. Their association is a testament to the show’s reach and success across the region."

Deepak Dhar, Founder and Group CEO Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India, said, “We are excited to bring the 11th season of Bigg Boss Kannada to our viewers, packed with high-energy entertainment and drama, with the iconic Kiccha Sudeep returning as host. The overwhelming love and support from our audience year after year has driven us to raise the bar for the show once again. Our continued partnership with Colors Kannada and JioCinema promises another successful season to our beloved audiences in India & beyond. At EndemolShine India, our focus is to tailor engaging formats like Bigg Boss to resonate with linguistic & cultural preferences across regions. We are confident that this season will not only entertain but engage and thrill viewers, as Bigg Boss Kannada continues to grow stronger each year.”

