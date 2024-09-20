Colors Kannada to host Anubandha Awards 2024

Delhi: Colors Kannada is all set to host its annual event, Anubandha Awards 2024, celebrating actors and technicians. The event will be exclusively aired on Colors Kannada for three consecutive days from September 20-22 at 7 PM.

Anubandha Awards 2024 is co powered by Bhima and Domex, Special partners- Gold Winner- Sadhguru Ayurveda gram flour soap- Sri Krishna halli thuppa, Sangeetha mobiles with Associate partner Garnier super UV sunscreen.

The intriguing aspect of the Anubandha Awards is the inclusion of 11 anchors from Colors Kannada to host the show. This was symbolic, celebrating 11 remarkable years of the Anubandha Awards.

The Anubandha Awards focus solely on the serials, reality shows, and various programs aired on Colors Kannada.

Actors will be honoured in various categories like Jana Mecchida Jodi, Jana Mecchida Nayaka, Jana Mecchida Nayaki, Jana Mecchida Shakuni, Jana Mecchida Entertainer (Female), Jana Mecchida Comedian, Jana Mecchida Style Icon (Male), Jana Mecchida Style Icon (Female), Jana Mecchida Youth Icon, Jana Mecchida Samsaara, celebrating the bonds that make these shows truly memorable.

Mysuru Royal Scion and MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Rajya Sabha member Veerendra Heggade, who is the Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala, graced the occasion.

Upendra, Sriimurali, and Public TV chief HR Ranganath attended the event and were entrusted with presenting awards.

The Colors Kannadiga award, started by the channel in memory of Puneeth Rajkumar was presented to Sridhar S Chakravarthy, a teacher who has inspired students despite financial constraints.

Sushma Rajesh, Cluster Head of Kannada and Marathi, Viacom18 said, “Colors Kannada is one of the most loved brands across Karnataka. This love is something we enjoy because of our commitment of delivering great content every single day to our viewers. There is an entire army of people who strive hard to make this possible and Anubandha Awards is our opportunity to celebrate them. It is a platform to celebrate our artists and technicians through innovative acts, exciting performances, and heartfelt conversations. This year’s Anubandha stands out with its unique theme and tributes, making it a truly memorable celebration.”

Prashanth Nayak, Business Head, Colors Kannada, said, “Anubandha Awards is the most celebrated event in the Kannada television history. It is a platform where our star actors unite to pay heartfelt tributes and share in a journey of emotions, strengthening the deep connection we have with our viewers. As we strive to set new benchmarks, Colors Kannada continues to create unforgettable experience that resonate with every member of the family and viewers.”