Colors Kannada reveals new brand identity inspired by Karnataka’s cultural legacy

New Delhi: Colors Kannada has introduced a new visual identity to mark its tenth anniversary. The redesign seeks to reflect Karnataka’s cultural heritage through contemporary design elements, featuring updated colours, motifs, and on-air packaging influenced by the state’s folklore, mythology and artistic traditions.

According to the network, the updated look incorporates symbols such as the Gandabherunda, the elephant, and Yakshagana—each drawn from Karnataka’s historical and cultural landscape.

A JioStar spokesperson said, “Colors Kannada has always belonged to the people of Karnataka and our new identity is an ode to that bond. As we step into a new decade, this reimagining reflects our pride in where we come from and our promise to stay rooted even as we evolve. It honours our shared cultural legacy and embraces the creative energy of the present.”

The Gandabherunda, a two-headed mythical bird and former royal insignia of the Mysore Kingdom, has been included as a symbol of strength, balance, and protection. The elephant, widely associated with resilience and wisdom, draws from Karnataka’s temple architecture and cultural celebrations, including the annual Jumbo Savari during Mysore Dasara. Yakshagana, the region’s traditional theatrical form that blends music, dance, and drama, serves as another visual anchor in the refreshed identity.

The elements have been used to reference both traditional and contemporary aspects of Karnataka’s culture.