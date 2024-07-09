Colors Kannada launches new family drama Nanna Devru

Delhi: Colors Kannada has launched a new show, Nanna Devru.

Nanna Devru narrates the story between a philanthropist and his disciple. The show follows Mayuri, a kind-hearted nurse from a humble background in Brahmadurga. Mayuri works at one of the many charity hospitals run by Sacchidananda, a well-known philanthropist and industrialist admired for his extensive social work. Mayuri holds Sacchidananda in the highest regard, viewing him as a living embodiment of virtue and wants to follow in his footsteps.

Sacchidananda, a 44-year-old widowed father of a 20-year-old daughter Sakshi, who is the opposite of her father, rebellious in nature and revolts against her father’s decisions. Due to Sacchidananda devoting himself to the people's cause, Sakshi has become distant and lives away from him to work in Bengaluru as a bartender which causes a lot of heartache to Sachidananda. Sacchidananda hopes to gain his daughter’s confidence one day.

Mayuri, a 24-year-old is an orphan, raised by her adopted parents Sukumar and Madhavi. Sukumar is a cab driver and Madhavi a homemaker. Mayuri is educated at the institutions run by Sacchidananda and working as a nurse in one of his hospitals, Mayuri deeply admires Sacchidananda's philanthropic work. She is fiercely loyal and willing to go to any lengths to safeguard his reputation and protect him during challenging times.

Nanna Devru explores how their lives intertwine after their encounter. The story revolves around Mayuri's unwavering support as she helps Sacchidananda navigate the treacherous web of conspiracies woven against him by his envious family members. The narrative celebrates the unwavering innocence of a village girl who overcomes numerous obstacles to shield Sacchidananda, offering a unique and heartwarming experience for viewers.

Mayuri Kyathari, the star of the show Ashwini Nakshatra, is back on Colors Kannada as Mayuri with the show Nanna Devru. Alongside her is Avinash Divakar, the grandson of Kannada comic Narashimharaju. He is an actor and dabbles as an art director and film director, who portrays the philanthropist Sacchidananda. The show has a cast including Yukta Malnad, Swathi, V Manohar, Rekha Das, Nishitha Gowda, Malathi Sudhir, Yamuna Shrinidhi, Ravi Brahma, Abhishek Shrikanth, and many more.

Shruthi Naidu, the producer behind Olavina Nildana, helms the production of Nanna Devru. Ramesh Indira directs the show alongside Naidu.

Prashanth Nayak.B, Business Head of Colors Kannada, expressed his enthusiasm for the show, "As a brand, we are always loved by our audiences for bringing frbesh stories and their successful execution. Continuing that legacy, Nanna Devru presents a captivating narrative that explores the themes of innocence and righteousness. It showcases how these virtues navigate relentless challenges to achieve a greater purpose – social service. Having Shruti Naidu and Ramesh Indira adds immense value to this unique story."

Nanna Devru has premiered on Colors Kannada starting July 8 at 6:30pm, airing Monday through Saturday. The show will also be available on JioCinema.