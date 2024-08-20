Colors Kannada celebrates Independence day with flag hoisting across 31 districts

Delhi: Colors Kannada hosted ‘Colorful Independence Day celebrations’ across the state as part of its Namma Desha, Namma Hemme (Our Country, Our Pride) campaign.

Television actors like Rithvik Krupakar, Tanvi Rao, Spandana Somanna, Sushma Naanaiah, Mouna Guddemane, Chandraprabha and others participated in Independence Day celebrations at schools across 31 districts.

Following the flag hoisting, the artists visited temples to promote the "Maharshi Darshana" program, savoured local cuisine at eateries to promote “SaviRuchi” program. Exclusive videos from these visits will be featured in their shows.

Prashanth Nayak, Business Head of Colors Kannada, shared his excitement on the initiative, saying, "As a brand, we launched the ‘Namma Desha, Namma Hemme’ campaign, first of its kind, to celebrate Independence Day. We believe not just in entertaining our audience but also in upholding the nation’s integrity.”

Sushma Rajesh, Cluster Head – Kannada, Viacom18, said, “Colors Kannada has a reputation for launching unique campaigns that go beyond content, extending brand outreach as well. We are extremely proud of this unique initiative, a milestone for any GEC across the country. As a brand, we take pride not only in delivering fresh entertaining content but also in showing our commitment to the nation.”

Participating at the celebrations in Mysuru, Ramachaari famed Krupakar expressed pride, saying “It was proudest moment of my life to celebrate Independence Day with all of you. This day serves as a powerful reminder of India's rich heritage, the sacrifices of freedom fighters, and unites citizens in celebrating the spirit of Independence Day. I am truly thankful for the opportunity to be part of this special occasion.

Karimani actor, Ashwin. H AKA Karna, said, “Being part of the Independence Day celebrations was truly special. Engaging with the audience and participating in the flag-hoisting ceremonies was a proud moment. It felt wonderful to connect with people and celebrate our nation's spirit in such a meaningful way.”

Lakshmi Baramma actor, Tanvi Rao AKA Keerthi, said, “This initiative by Colors Kannada is truly commendable. As artists, being involved in Independence Day celebrations and performing our duties was a privilege. Engaging with people and taking part in flag-hoisting ceremony filled us with pride.”