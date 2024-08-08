Colors Gujarati reunites Ragini Shah and Apara Mehta for 'United State of Gujarat’

Delhi: Colors Gujarati has brought a new show, ‘United State of Gujarat’, aimed at celebrating the power of relationships and family bonds. The show reunites the duo, Ragini Shah and Apara Mehta, who shared an on-screen and off-screen chemistry.

In the show, Shah plays Suryakanta Vaishnav, a family matriarch dedicated to upholding tradition and managing the family business. Mehta portrays Indira Rangwala, Suryakanta's loyal childhood friend who stands by her through all challenges. Moreover, the show has a cast including Raj Anadkat as Keshav, Sana Amin Sheikh as Kay and Vandana Vithalani and Chayya.

Speaking about her role and the reunion with Mehta, Shah shared, "Working with Apara is always a joyous experience. We have known each other for many years and that is surely reflecting through our characters in the show. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the relationship and friendship seen on screen is a mirror image of our unique offscreen bond. ‘United State of Gujarat’ is a special project for us because it blends rich Gujarati culture and what’s better than showcasing your own culture on the screen."

Mehta echoed the sentiment, saying, "Ragini ben and I have been family friends from a very long time and share a beautiful friendship since our theatre days. While shooting for United State of Gujarat, it does not feel like we are acting, it feels real and comes naturally to us and it’s wonderful to be working with her again after so many years. She is an excellent actor and I am always in awe of her. This show is not just another project; it’s a journey that brings out the essence of our culture and the strength of familial bonds. I’m thrilled for the audience to see what we have created."