Colors Gujarati brings grandeur of garba with RangRatri 2024

Delhi: Colors Gujarati is all set to host RangRatri 2024, Ahmedabad's premier Navratri celebration, now returning for its second season. It is the only Navratri festival in India that will be celebrated on-ground, live on TV, and on Jio Cinema, with the theme “Assal Gujarati Ni Assal Navratri.”

Starting from October 3, the 9-day grand garba celebration has a line-up of musicians and bands and is hosted in collaboration with BookMyShow, the exclusive ticketing partner.

Here is the RangRatri 2024 Line-up:

October 3, Thursday – Arvind Vegda

October 4, Friday – Harsh Shah

October 5, Saturday – Shyamal Saumil

October 6, Sunday – Darshana Gandhi Thakkar

October 7, Monday – Lalitya Munshaw

October 8, Tuesday – Balraj Shastri

October 9, Wednesday – Sanket

October 10, Thursday – Megh Dhanush band

October 11, Friday – Golden Cheers band

Arnab Das - Head, Gujarati Cluster, Viacom18, said, “Navratri is not just a festival, it is a cultural phenomenon in Gujarat, and Colors Gujarati is proud to be at the heart of it. Colors Gujarati RangRatri 2024 is a celebration of tradition, music, and togetherness staying true to the brand ethos of “Assal Gujarati Ni Assal Entertainment,". We have carefully curated this year’s line-up to ensure that every night is filled with energy and joy, resonating with the spirit of Garba. Our exclusive partnership with BookMyShow will make it easier for our viewers to be part of these celebrations.”

The channel said in their media brief, “The 2024 edition of RangRatri will unfold across a vast 1 lakh+ sq. Ft. venue in Ahmedabad, featuring Navratri singers, celebrity appearances, and exciting surprises, promising an unparalleled on-ground experience. The 9-day celebration will not just have top notch garba singers and performers but will also have special star guests make their appearance.”

Devang Parikh - Business Head, Colors Gujarati, added, “Colors Gujarati RangRatri has always been synonymous with the best Navratri experience in Gujarat. This year, we are taking it a notch higher with a mix of legendary artists and fresh talents who will captivate the audience with their performances. We look forward to welcoming Garba lovers from across the state to join us for these nine magical nights.”

Audience can be part of the event with a live broadcast on Colors Gujarati TV and streaming on Jio Cinema.