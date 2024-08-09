Colors Cineplex to host world TV premiere of ‘Yodha' this Independence day

Delhi: Colors Cineplex has announced the World Television Premiere of Siddharth Malhotra's starrer ‘Yodha’ on August 11 at 8 PM.

To further commemorate this occasion, Colors Cineplex is set to host Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket team and Col. Rajeev Bharwan of the Indian Army.

Rohan Lavsi, Head of the Hindi Movies cluster at Viacom18, said, "At Colors Cineplex, we are deeply honoured to celebrate the 'Asli Yodha', praising the bravery and dedication of our nation’s true heroes. By inviting remarkable individuals like Harmanpreet Kaur, Col. Rajeev Bharwan, and Afroz Shah, we aim to acknowledge their exceptional impact and patriotism. Our commitment is to showcase inspiring stories that resonate with the values of courage and sacrifice. Through 'Asli Yodha,' we honour those who elevate India globally and remind us of the profound effect of selfless service.”

Kaur, Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket team, said, "It is an honour to be recognized as an 'Asli Yodha' by Colors Cineplex. Cricket has always been more than a game for me—it's a way to serve my country and make my fellow Indians proud. I share this recognition with every girl who dreams of wearing the Indian jersey."

Bharwan, Indian Army Veteran, said, "Being called an 'Asli Yodha' is a profound honour. Every soldier in the Indian Army serves with the sole aim of protecting our motherland and ensuring its safety. This recognition is not just mine but belongs to every brave soldier who stands guard at our borders."

Afroz Shah, environmental activist and lawyer, said, “Being part of the 'Asli Yodha' campaign is a great privilege. Just as our beach clean-ups aim to restore and protect the environment, this campaign celebrates those who have dedicated their lives to serving and uplifting our nation. By highlighting these stories, Colors Cineplex inspires us all to contribute positively and embody the true spirit of bravery and resilience.”

The first of this series celebrating the #AsliYodha will be available to watch on Colors Cineplex’s YouTube channel.