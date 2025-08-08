Colors and Rajshri Productions reunite to launch new show ‘Manpasand Ki Shaadi’

New Delhi: Colors and Rajshri Productions have reunited to launch a new show, ‘Manpasand Ki Shaadi’. The show is about finding your life partner with your family by your side—parents are as involved in choosing as you are.

The show will premiere on August 11, 2025 and will air every Monday–Friday at 10 PM.

It’s a new-age marital drama that will redraw the predetermined narrative of ‘shaadi ka laddoo’ into something personal, thoughtful, and inclusive, where ‘parents’ pasand and ‘couples’ pasand meet on the same level.

Manpasand Ki Shaadi stars Esha Suryawanshi as Aarohi and Akshun Mahajan as Abhishek.

Alok Jain, JioStar, said, “At Colors, we’ve always held a mirror to the changing times, and with Manpasand Ki Shaadi, we’re bridging tradition and modernity in the definition of marriage. India is evolving, and so are its relationships, and this show captures that shift with honesty and heart. With Rajshri Productions as our collaborator, we’re bringing together the best of two worlds: their legacy of timeless storytelling and our instinct of viewers’ emotional pulse. We're now expanding the shaadi universe with the launch of Manpasand Ki Shaadi, a heartfelt narrative that redefines marriage by blending tradition with contemporary choices.”

Sooraj Barjatya, Director, Rajshri Productions, said, “Reuniting with Colors feels like a marriage of two creative energies. For over three decades, Rajshri stories have celebrated the sanctity of pyaar, parivaar and parampara. With Manpasand Ki Shaadi, we are proud to bring that legacy to television with the firepower of pasand. Today’s generation is not rejecting values; they’re reinterpreting them with awareness and agency in the world of social media and dating apps. This show is our tribute to that evolution. It introduces an entirely new kind of marriage — one that’s born out of choice, respect, and conviction. It’s about two people saying ‘yes’ to each other and then saying ‘yes’ to their families together. For audiences, I hope this show feels like a warm invitation to rethink how we view marriage, while relishing the family entertainment Rajshri is known for.”

Set in Indore, Manpasand Ki Shaadi is the story of Aarohi Shinde, a brilliant engineer from a modest, cowshed-running family where women are heard and valued. With conviction, she’s ready to choose her life partner on her own terms. In contrast stands Abhishek Dewan, the pampered heir to a masala empire, raised in a household where only the men have a voice, and one who still has much to unlearn. When Aarohi returns home for Gudi Padwa, she’s unimpressed by her traditional suitor that her family has chosen and knows in her heart he isn't the one. A chance encounter with Abhishek—who selflessly saves her beloved calf—changes everything. He’s not trying to be a hero, but his sincerity stands out. In that moment, Aarohi sees someone who matches her values, not just her checklist. But will she dare to defy her parivaar, reject the rishta, and set off on a quest for a manpasand ladka?