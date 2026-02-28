0

Television Digital

CNN puts India Today TV’s Araghchi interview on the global broadcast map

CNN’s on-screen credit for India Today TV’s Tehran sit-down with Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi pushes the interview into the global news distribution loop

author-image
Shilpashree Mondal
New Update
india today cnn
Listen to this article
0.75x1x1.5x
00:00/ 00:00

New Delhi: CNN aired excerpts from an India Today TV interview with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a segment focused on US-Iran tensions.

The interview was conducted by India Today journalist Geeta Mohan.

CNN carried an on-screen credit that read “India Today TV/Wednesday” along with the location tag “Tehran, Iran” while running the interview clip, placing the Indian network in CNN’s source attribution line.

During the segment, CNN’s lower-third identified Araghchi as Iran’s foreign minister and carried the line, “Iran: We are prepared because we want to prevent a war.”

The clip appeared within a broader CNN Newsroom package that referenced fresh US measures against Iran, with on-screen text stating that the Trump administration had imposed new sanctions.

The pickup is the latest instance of an India Today Group interview entering a global broadcast loop through direct on-screen attribution.

BestMediaInfo.com had earlier reported other recent examples of the group’s editorial properties travelling beyond domestic distribution, including global pickup of the India Today-Aaj Tak Kremlin interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the reposting of an India Today magazine cover by US President Donald Trump on his social platform.

India Today CNN
Advertisment