CNN puts India Today TV’s Araghchi interview on the global broadcast map

New Delhi: CNN aired excerpts from an India Today TV interview with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a segment focused on US-Iran tensions.

The interview was conducted by India Today journalist Geeta Mohan.

CNN carried an on-screen credit that read “India Today TV/Wednesday” along with the location tag “Tehran, Iran” while running the interview clip, placing the Indian network in CNN’s source attribution line.

During the segment, CNN’s lower-third identified Araghchi as Iran’s foreign minister and carried the line, “Iran: We are prepared because we want to prevent a war.”

The clip appeared within a broader CNN Newsroom package that referenced fresh US measures against Iran, with on-screen text stating that the Trump administration had imposed new sanctions.

The pickup is the latest instance of an India Today Group interview entering a global broadcast loop through direct on-screen attribution.

BestMediaInfo.com had earlier reported other recent examples of the group’s editorial properties travelling beyond domestic distribution, including global pickup of the India Today-Aaj Tak Kremlin interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the reposting of an India Today magazine cover by US President Donald Trump on his social platform.