CNN puts India Today TV’s Araghchi interview on the global broadcast map

New Delhi: CNN aired excerpts from an India Today TV interview with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a segment focused on US-Iran tensions.
The interview was conducted by India Today journalist Geeta Mohan.
CNN carried an on-screen credit that read “India Today TV/Wednesday” along with the location tag “Tehran, Iran” while running the interview clip, placing the Indian network in CNN’s source attribution line.
During the segment, CNN’s lower-third identified Araghchi as Iran’s foreign minister and carried the line, “Iran: We are prepared because we want to prevent a war.”
CNN runs India Today TV’s Araghchi clip as Iran says it wants to prevent war#USIranTalks#IranUSTension#CNN#indiatodaypic.twitter.com/izOw13vigh— NewsDrum (@thenewsdrum) February 27, 2026
The clip appeared within a broader CNN Newsroom package that referenced fresh US measures against Iran, with on-screen text stating that the Trump administration had imposed new sanctions.
The pickup is the latest instance of an India Today Group interview entering a global broadcast loop through direct on-screen attribution.
BestMediaInfo.com had earlier reported other recent examples of the group’s editorial properties travelling beyond domestic distribution, including global pickup of the India Today-Aaj Tak Kremlin interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the reposting of an India Today magazine cover by US President Donald Trump on his social platform.