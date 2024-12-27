CNN-News18 year-end specials: A reflection on the defining moments of 2024

New Delhi: CNN-News18 is set to conclude 2024 with an exceptional line-up of year-end special programming, offering viewers an in-depth reflection on the year's most significant events across entertainment, global affairs and Indian politics.

This series began on December 21, 2024, offering viewers a comprehensive reflection on the year’s defining moments. The series consisted of five exclusively curated episodes focusing on pivotal events and trends that shaped 2024.

One of the highlights is the Bollywood Roundtable: The Actresses, brings together, some of the leading women in Indian cinema. This candid discussion features celebrated names such as Konkona Sensharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rasika Dugal and rising stars Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta.

The two-part episode explores the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, addressing topics like the role of intimacy coordinators, the changing portrayal of women in films and the dynamics of screen time and industry standards. Personal journeys, creative processes and the impact of success on their lives and careers are also key themes. Konkona Sensharma gives valuable advice to the younger actresses, while Aditi Rao Hydari shares her experiences working across Bollywood and Tollywood, offering a multifaceted view of the entertainment world.

Another intriguing episode is the Bollywood Roundtable: Music Stars, where four of the most influential music creators of 2024 engage in a detailed discussion about their artistic journeys. Tanishk Bagchi, Irshad Kamil, Ram Sampath and Shilpa Rao share their perspectives on the creative processes behind their hit compositions. The conversation addresses the lack of children’s songs in Hindi cinema, the underrepresentation of women in film music and the poetic essence of Hindi film songs. The discussion also sheds light on the sources of inspiration that fuel their creativity.

The International Year-Ender: WORLD 360 takes a closer look at the year’s most significant geopolitical events under the theme, "Can diplomacy save the world from falling apart?" This episode examines ongoing conflicts in regions such as Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan and Ukraine, emphasising the associated humanitarian crises and diplomatic challenges. It also explores the strained relations between the West and Russia, the intensifying competition between the U.S. and China, and the impact of key global elections in the U.S., Russia, India, Britain, Taiwan and Pakistan. These discussions provide insights into how these events have shaped geopolitics, human rights and global economies.

In the Political Year-Ender, titled "2024: The Year of Comebacks," the focus is on significant political milestones in India. The program highlights Narendra Modi’s third term as Prime Minister following a decisive Lok Sabha victory, the resurgence of the INDIA Bloc with over 230 Lok Sabha seats marking Rahul Gandhi’s political comeback and the BJP’s electoral success in Haryana and Maharashtra. Additionally, it examines Hemant Soren’s consecutive term as Jharkhand’s Chief Minister, offering viewers a thorough analysis of India’s political landscape.

CNN-News18’s top anchors and experts will present these specials, ensuring detailed coverage and analysis. Each program features exclusive interviews, in-depth discussions and expert commentary, providing an immersive and informed perspective on the events that defined 2024.

Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor of CNN-News18, expressed pride in curating year-end specials that resonate with viewers, emphasising the blend of Bollywood glamour and the gravity of global and political affairs as a reflection of the year’s essence.

Smriti Mehra, CEO of English and Business News, Network18, highlighted the channel’s commitment to delivering content that informs and inspires, reinforcing CNN-News18’s position as the go-to destination for in-depth analysis and engaging storytelling.